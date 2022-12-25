2023 Corvette Z06 Drags the 2022 Ford GT With Predictible Outcome but Does That Matter?

Today we get to check out a battle between two American heavyweights. Both of these cars have made history and ensured their names will forever remain ingrained in the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide, although for drastically different reasons.
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 is technically a sportscar. Although with the performance it brings to the table, a mid-mounted engine, and striking looks, it seriously dips its toes into supercar territory. The model shown in the video is priced at $164,505 (€154,206) at the time of filming, which is quite a bargain when you put it next to a Ford GT. Also worth mentioning is that for the money, you also get the Z07 package.
With a 5.5L naturally aspirated V8 engine delivering 670 hp (679 ps) and 460 lb. ft. (623 Nm) to the rear wheels, the 'Vette is ready to deliver break-necking speeds at the price of cheap thrills. But an important question must be answered, can it beat its most famous American supercar rival?
On the other side, we have a true American hero that taught those pesky Europeans a racing lesson. Okay, not really, but we do have its grandson, the 2022 Ford GT Carbon Series, priced at a jaw-dropping $660,845 (€619,476). Keep in mind some 2019 models are trading for over a million nowadays.
And what a worthy successor to the legacy it is. A thoroughbred racer built on the philosophy that form follows function. It has the same Le Mans winning pedigree, born on a computer and raised inside a wind tunnel, developed into a mind-bending racing machine.
It is down two cylinders on the Corvette, packing a ridiculously small 3.5L twin-turbo V6 (yes, it is similar to the one available in the F150 Raptor), which puts out a more than respectable 660 hp (669 ps) and 550 lb. ft. (746 Nm). However, to balance the loss of cylinders along with the minor 10 hp deficit, it does gain some lightness, about 420 pounds (194 kg) of it, to be precise, along with the two turbos and added torque.
This is not saying that the C8 Corvette is heavy. It weighs in at just 3,434 pounds (1,561 kg), which is quite light for a comfortable sportscar that’s loaded with tech.
Even so, the difference in weight, as well as price tag, was insurmountable for Chevy's pride and joy. In a video uploaded on Christmas Eve by the guys from Throttle house, the Ford GT won both the drag race and rolling race, although not by much, which would not justify the price gap.
However, when hitting the asphalt of the Willow Springs Raceway, the story completely changes. This is where the Ford GT is in a league of its own. The presenters praise how connected to the road and precise it feels.
While the Corvette is a fun track day car, the GT is a surgical instrument. But it’s also unattainable for most people, and that is where the Chevy shines as bright as a diamond. While nowhere near as special, it is a car quite a few people can just go out, buy, enjoy, and maybe even daily drive.
It’s somewhat practical, it has every amenity one would want, and it packs a mean punch performance-wise. It is also absolutely stunning to look at, and while any car enthusiast would pick the Ford GT over the Corvette if the price was not an issue, that’s not the case. It’s up to the individual to determine how much that exclusivity and driving feel is worth.
With a 5.5L naturally aspirated V8 engine delivering 670 hp (679 ps) and 460 lb. ft. (623 Nm) to the rear wheels, the 'Vette is ready to deliver break-necking speeds at the price of cheap thrills. But an important question must be answered, can it beat its most famous American supercar rival?
On the other side, we have a true American hero that taught those pesky Europeans a racing lesson. Okay, not really, but we do have its grandson, the 2022 Ford GT Carbon Series, priced at a jaw-dropping $660,845 (€619,476). Keep in mind some 2019 models are trading for over a million nowadays.
And what a worthy successor to the legacy it is. A thoroughbred racer built on the philosophy that form follows function. It has the same Le Mans winning pedigree, born on a computer and raised inside a wind tunnel, developed into a mind-bending racing machine.
It is down two cylinders on the Corvette, packing a ridiculously small 3.5L twin-turbo V6 (yes, it is similar to the one available in the F150 Raptor), which puts out a more than respectable 660 hp (669 ps) and 550 lb. ft. (746 Nm). However, to balance the loss of cylinders along with the minor 10 hp deficit, it does gain some lightness, about 420 pounds (194 kg) of it, to be precise, along with the two turbos and added torque.
This is not saying that the C8 Corvette is heavy. It weighs in at just 3,434 pounds (1,561 kg), which is quite light for a comfortable sportscar that’s loaded with tech.
Even so, the difference in weight, as well as price tag, was insurmountable for Chevy's pride and joy. In a video uploaded on Christmas Eve by the guys from Throttle house, the Ford GT won both the drag race and rolling race, although not by much, which would not justify the price gap.
However, when hitting the asphalt of the Willow Springs Raceway, the story completely changes. This is where the Ford GT is in a league of its own. The presenters praise how connected to the road and precise it feels.
While the Corvette is a fun track day car, the GT is a surgical instrument. But it’s also unattainable for most people, and that is where the Chevy shines as bright as a diamond. While nowhere near as special, it is a car quite a few people can just go out, buy, enjoy, and maybe even daily drive.
It’s somewhat practical, it has every amenity one would want, and it packs a mean punch performance-wise. It is also absolutely stunning to look at, and while any car enthusiast would pick the Ford GT over the Corvette if the price was not an issue, that’s not the case. It’s up to the individual to determine how much that exclusivity and driving feel is worth.