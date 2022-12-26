Base Porsche 911 Drags Ford Mustang GT and Audi S4, Conks Them Both Like a Boss

Right now, Porsche is doing great from all POVs. And even if some of them converge on the crossover, SUV, and truck side of things, we are not too angered.
This is primarily because the all-new 911 Dakar limited series that blends (mild) off-road chops with the inherent feistiness of the legendary sports car series is looking great – and will probably sell like collector hotcakes. Besides, it is just one of many great versions of the latest 911 installment.
The Porsche 992 (the 911’s latest iteration’s internal designation) is the eighth and current 911 generation, in production from 2019. As such – and also given Porsche’s love to expand the family in all directions – it has had plenty of time to showcase its main Carrera, Targa, Turbo, and GT3 variants along with an entire gang of variations and special series like the Sport Classic, GTS, GT3 RS, and fresh 911 Dakar.
Alas, the secret of its success resides in the fact that any of them is greater than the sum of their parts. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have plenty of examples. The latest one abandons ritzy estates or premium racetracks in favor of the ‘mundane’ Americana way of the quarter-mile dragstrip. So, here is the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube working on Christmas Eve, as he had a couple of neat 1/4-mile brawls to show from the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida.
The quick feature centers around a white Porsche 911 knight in base performance armor (probably a Carrera, maybe even of the 4 or 4S variety) that duked it out with representatives of the muscle car and German import scene like there is no tomorrow. So, without further ado, let us find out how everyone fared. Oh, and just in case these feisty yet short brawls are not enough to satisfy your post-Christmas quarter-mile appetite, do hang out a ‘little’ longer as the second video embedded below is riddled with turbo and nitrous beasts going crazy at a recent event… for a bit more than an hour of footage time!
Back in Bradenton, the first skirmish was between the Porsche 911 (992) and a blue Ford Mustang GT. So, so fitting to have that shade – both as far as Blue Oval fans are concerned – as well as feeling a little bit blue after the pass! As such, it did not take long for the feisty Porsche to take the lead after a better start from the V8-powered muscle car, and in the end, wrapped off the skirmish with a 10.93s versus 11.64s victory ET. Secondly, there was also an unsuspecting Audi S4 that thought it could rise to the challenge – and we will let you be the judge of its 11.15s versus 12.17s demise!
The Porsche 992 (the 911’s latest iteration’s internal designation) is the eighth and current 911 generation, in production from 2019. As such – and also given Porsche’s love to expand the family in all directions – it has had plenty of time to showcase its main Carrera, Targa, Turbo, and GT3 variants along with an entire gang of variations and special series like the Sport Classic, GTS, GT3 RS, and fresh 911 Dakar.
Alas, the secret of its success resides in the fact that any of them is greater than the sum of their parts. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have plenty of examples. The latest one abandons ritzy estates or premium racetracks in favor of the ‘mundane’ Americana way of the quarter-mile dragstrip. So, here is the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube working on Christmas Eve, as he had a couple of neat 1/4-mile brawls to show from the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida.
The quick feature centers around a white Porsche 911 knight in base performance armor (probably a Carrera, maybe even of the 4 or 4S variety) that duked it out with representatives of the muscle car and German import scene like there is no tomorrow. So, without further ado, let us find out how everyone fared. Oh, and just in case these feisty yet short brawls are not enough to satisfy your post-Christmas quarter-mile appetite, do hang out a ‘little’ longer as the second video embedded below is riddled with turbo and nitrous beasts going crazy at a recent event… for a bit more than an hour of footage time!
Back in Bradenton, the first skirmish was between the Porsche 911 (992) and a blue Ford Mustang GT. So, so fitting to have that shade – both as far as Blue Oval fans are concerned – as well as feeling a little bit blue after the pass! As such, it did not take long for the feisty Porsche to take the lead after a better start from the V8-powered muscle car, and in the end, wrapped off the skirmish with a 10.93s versus 11.64s victory ET. Secondly, there was also an unsuspecting Audi S4 that thought it could rise to the challenge – and we will let you be the judge of its 11.15s versus 12.17s demise!