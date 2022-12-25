This Porsche 911 Turbo Obliterates a 690-HP Nissan GT-R and a 611-HP Honda Integra Type R

What better way to spend some quality time with your holiday post-meal belly baby than by watching a 690 hp (700 ps) Porsche 911 Turbo demolish some wannabe pretenders to the 1/4 mile drag race throne? All jokes aside, this Sunday's race isn't one you'd want to miss. Now, let's meet our contestants!
First and foremost, we have the all-time great Nissan GT-R R35. The original R35 was revealed during the Tokyo Motor Show in 2007. The stock version rocked a 3.8-liter engine, but it "only" produced 473 horsepower (480 ps). However, we're not talking about a "meer" stock variant today. Because this GT-R packs an even bigger punch with its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that can deliver up to an astounding 690 hp (700 ps).
Modifications include a KR Stage 4.25 performance pack, high flow intakes, 1050cc injectors, cast downpipes, KR 102 race exhaust, MVT large intercoolers, and an ECUTEK custom Godzilla tune on the gearbox and engine ECUs. This is where the rest of the 217 hp (214 ps) came from. It's AWD with an automatic six-speed dual-clutch transmission and weighs 3,836 lbs., or 1,740 kilograms.
The next contender isn't anything to scoff at, either. We're talking about a Porsche 911 Turbo packing a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine capable of delivering 690 hp (700 ps) as well.
It, too, brought some high-class mods to the table thanks to its ES600 performance package. That means it has an ES exhaust system and a custom ECU tune by Emre Levent. It weighs 3,638 lbs (1,650 kg), has an all-wheel-drive system, and a PDK seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Now for the last but certainly not least contender of the day, the organizer and narrator of this UK-based drag race event, Jamie from the OFFICIALLY GASSED - OG YouTube channel. As usual, he brought along his 611-hp (620 ps) Honda Integra Type R.
All those ponies come from going under the hammer as well. Among the modifications, we count its fully-built CSS K20A2 engine, Supertech valves springs and Skunk 2 vales, a SpeedFactory sidewinder manifold, PULSAR T51R GTX3582R turbo, a custom external fuel system, fly-by-wire conversion, Insane 1000 hp drive shaft, and a Quaife sequential gearbox. It’s also equipped with an AWD system and weighs 2,800 lbs. (1,270 kg).
After that introduction, it's finally time to burn some rubber. During the first race, the GT-R was the fastest off the line, with the Honda a split second after and the Porsche accelerating last, with some wheel spin to add. Just like the fog on the track, you could cut the tension with a knife. The Honda lost, but the GT-R and 911 were neck-and-neck up until the last stretch, with the Nissan winning by a car length.
During the second race, the Honda was the fastest to start, but it wasn't enough to make up for its missing 80 hp (81 ps) compared to its opponents. Thus, it was a race between the other behemoths. This time around, the Porsche made it to the finish line first, with the Nissan in second place.
Then came a third and final round to determine which one was the absolute racing machine. Unfortunately, the poor Honda doesn't fit into this discussion. It tried its best, but this time it didn't even manage to finish the race due to technical issues.
Between Goliath and... the other Goliath, I guess, because David honestly lost when he agreed to compete, the Porsche 911 Turbo won again, in an even bigger style than in the second race, and destroyed the Nissan GT-R R35 by more than two car lengths. That made it the champion of the day.
