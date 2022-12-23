It's Beauty and the Beast in this No-Nonsense BMW M4 vs. M5 Drag Race

This 1/4-mile drag race from Bradenton Motorsports Park, Florida, is not without its twists and turns. Brooks Weisblat from the DragTimes YouTube channel is presenting but also racing in a BMW M4 Competition xDrive against an all-pink BMW M5 Competition. Now let's check out what our contestants are packing under their hoods, but also how much they cost.
As we all know, raw performance isn't all that valuable in a drag race if the cost difference between the vehicles is unjustifiably high. I mean, if you ignore how much each car costs, you might as well drive a Chevrolet Bolt versus a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Although, with the right tune, seeing a Bolt beat a Lamborghini would make an incredibly funny video. Especially if it's narrated by Jeremy Clarkson.
Without any further delay, in the extremely pink corner, we have the BMW M5 Competition. It brought a roaring 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine to the fight that can deliver up to an astounding 750 horsepower (760 ps). Modifications include the full exhaust system and intake. Sadly enough, we did not get a torque count from this beast, which is more than a bit disappointing.
However, we know it's all-wheel-drive, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it weighs roughly 4,300 lbs., or 1,950 kilograms. The price tag for this pink menace was $125,000. If I may, I'd like to point out that in comparison, a 2023 Corvette Z06 with a 5.5-liter V8 producing 670 hp (679 ps) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque is "just" $106,000. And it's lighter as well, weighing in at 3,434 lbs. (1,561 kg). But, to each his own, as they say.
Moving on, we have the BMW M4 Competition xDrive that also packs quite the punch. Under the hood, it rocks a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo engine capable of producing over 620 horsepower (629 ps). It has a Dahler tune with a modified intake, but just like the pink BMW, we don't know how much torque this one has either.
What we do know is that it's AWD with an eight-speed automatic transmission as well and weighs 4,200 lbs (1,905 kg). It's only 100 lbs. (45 kg) lighter, so it's sitting at an overall disadvantage, lacking 130 hp (132 ps) compared to its opponent. This is where the missing torque information would have come in handy. But no matter, because the race shall reveal all. Also, it costs $85,000, which is $40,000 cheaper than the M5.
During the first race, the M4 simply blasted off the starting line like nobody's business, leaving the pink M5 in its rearview mirror. The latter was going at full throttle, but by the end of the 1/4 mile drag strip, the former won with no headaches whatsoever.
Now, during the second try, the tables had severely turned. The M5 wasn't caught off-guard like in the first race and took off at the same time as the M4. This is where the extra 130 hp (132 ps) were put to good use and helped the pink BMW smoke his opponent.
By the third and final attempt, there was absolutely no hope for the smaller but much cheaper M4. Now, when you take into consideration the $40k price difference, you wouldn't be faulted for asking yourself if it's worth it or not in the long run. All things considered, it was a pretty sweet drag race.
Without any further delay, in the extremely pink corner, we have the BMW M5 Competition. It brought a roaring 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine to the fight that can deliver up to an astounding 750 horsepower (760 ps). Modifications include the full exhaust system and intake. Sadly enough, we did not get a torque count from this beast, which is more than a bit disappointing.
However, we know it's all-wheel-drive, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it weighs roughly 4,300 lbs., or 1,950 kilograms. The price tag for this pink menace was $125,000. If I may, I'd like to point out that in comparison, a 2023 Corvette Z06 with a 5.5-liter V8 producing 670 hp (679 ps) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque is "just" $106,000. And it's lighter as well, weighing in at 3,434 lbs. (1,561 kg). But, to each his own, as they say.
Moving on, we have the BMW M4 Competition xDrive that also packs quite the punch. Under the hood, it rocks a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo engine capable of producing over 620 horsepower (629 ps). It has a Dahler tune with a modified intake, but just like the pink BMW, we don't know how much torque this one has either.
What we do know is that it's AWD with an eight-speed automatic transmission as well and weighs 4,200 lbs (1,905 kg). It's only 100 lbs. (45 kg) lighter, so it's sitting at an overall disadvantage, lacking 130 hp (132 ps) compared to its opponent. This is where the missing torque information would have come in handy. But no matter, because the race shall reveal all. Also, it costs $85,000, which is $40,000 cheaper than the M5.
During the first race, the M4 simply blasted off the starting line like nobody's business, leaving the pink M5 in its rearview mirror. The latter was going at full throttle, but by the end of the 1/4 mile drag strip, the former won with no headaches whatsoever.
Now, during the second try, the tables had severely turned. The M5 wasn't caught off-guard like in the first race and took off at the same time as the M4. This is where the extra 130 hp (132 ps) were put to good use and helped the pink BMW smoke his opponent.
By the third and final attempt, there was absolutely no hope for the smaller but much cheaper M4. Now, when you take into consideration the $40k price difference, you wouldn't be faulted for asking yourself if it's worth it or not in the long run. All things considered, it was a pretty sweet drag race.