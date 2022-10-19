This Cadillac-Powered '38 Ford Rat Rod Is No Cinderella Pumpkin, Brutal Ear-Splitting Rips

They say life is an experience, each one of which makes us bigger. Ford Motors' legacy is a true testament to this quote. With a history that dates back 119 years, only a handful of competitors enjoy as much influence. However, what's baffling about the blue oval's legacy is not just its influence but rather the relentlessness of its old models to stay alive.
Saying Ford takes a considerable chunk of the classic car scene is arguable and could easily be brushed off as a bunch of baloney. You'll only need to visit a classic car show to discover the majority is a mix of European cars. But when it comes to rat rods and hot rods – Ford explicitly enjoys the lion's share.
If you are a hot wheel fanatic, you probably graced the Hot Wheels Legends Tour two weekends ago at Baldwin Park in Los Angeles, California. AutotopiaLA was kind enough to feature a head-turner at the event – a 1938 Cadillac-powered Ford rat rod.
Angel's 1938 Ford rat rod, aka 'Cinderelli,' deserved a spot at the event because it sure looks like a life-sized Hot Wheel. Like most rat rods, it's a mix of everything donning a Farmall tractor grille, Model T taillight, a chopped and channeled 1938 Ford truck body, and a 472 big-block Cadillac powerplant.
Part of the mods includes roller cams and rockers, aluminum intake, Holley carburetor, and Zoomie headers.
The highlight of the truck is the rear wheel setup. "So 22 by 14 wide also, I think it's a positive 72 mm offset," Angel said about the rear wheel layout. The classic truck is also considerably low, with zero fenders on the front or back.
There's a comical side to this rat rod build apart from the overflow Jack Daniels bottle and the not-so-subtle "Fukcum & Gowjum" tag on the door. For starters, it's called 'Cinderelli' and not Cinderella, because Angel thinks, "It's an ugly pumpkin." There was also a conspicuous funny-looking rat figuring sticking out of the intake, which he admits kids can't get enough of.
If you think this Cadillac-powered '38 Ford is all about laughs, wait until you hear it roar. We recommend catching that ear-splitting action in the video below.
