1941 Chevrolet Master Looks Ready To Haul Moonshine, Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

Introduced in 1933 as a replacement for the Eagle, the Master was Chevrolet's main offering for a whopping seven years. But even though it remained in production for a very long time, it didn't become too popular with hot-rodders, as its Ford-badged competitors did.
Come 2022 and most Chevy Masters have soldiered on as barn finds, while others are rotting away in junkyards. Fortunately enough though, some of them got the hot-rodding treatment they deserve. This 1941 version is one of those cars and it looks like it came straight from the Prohibition Era.
Yup, this Chevy is not a flashy hot rod with colorful flames airbrushed on its front fenders and nose. It's a nasty creation that hides its high-performance potential behind a ratty body. It had its bumpers removed, all chrome trim was blacked out, and the body was painted red and weathered for a worn-out look.
The interior looks much cleaner though, but it's no longer stock. The seats and the door panels are wrapped in diamond-stitched, tuck-and-roll vinyl, while the satin black dashboard incorporates AutoMeter gauges, a polished bezel, and a chrome speaker grille.
But the hood hides an even bigger surprise. Unlike the Fords of the era, the Master was never offered with a V8 engine, as Chevrolet chose to stick to an inline-six until the early 1950s. Whoever built this hot rod opted to get rid of the old OHV six-cylinder and dropped a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 under the hood.
Dated 1969, the mill is topped with a four-barrel carburetor and Edelbrock intake manifold and mates to a Muncie M20 four-speed manual and a 10-bolt rear axle with 3.30 gears. There's no info on how powerful the 350 is, but it should send the rear wheels into a smokey burnout when the gas pedal hits the floor.
If you have some moonshine to haul or you're just looking for a cool hot rod that's not a Ford Model B, this Master Deluxe is available through Classic Auto Mall for $18,500. That's a tad below the value of a stock 1941 Master in Excellent condition, which isn't a bad deal.
