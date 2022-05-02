1969 Ford COE Truck Looks Like a Barn Find, Hides Turbo Diesel Surprise Under the Cab

Built from 1963 to 1990, the C-Series is arguably one of Ford's most iconic trucks. However, it's not as desirable as the F-Series haulers from the era, so most of them are spending their retirement years rotting away in backyards. This 1969 C-600 isn't one of them.
Sure, it may look like a truck that was abandoned for decades at first glance, but it's ready to hit the road at any given time, and it hides a few cool and modern surprises under the shell. Yup, it's a hot rod. The kind you don't see every day.
Not only because trucks like these rarely become rat rods but also because the heavy patina on the body was combined with elements finished in clean white paint. As if this C-600 was put together in a rush. But I think that's exactly what makes it unique. This and the rear section are made from emergency aircraft runway panels.
Interior updates are minimal but include late-model leather bucket seats, a steel cup holder on the center console, and a U.S. flag headliner. Look close enough, and you'll notice the replacement gauges, the push-button transmission, and controls for the adjustable air suspension.
And there's an even bigger surprise under the cabin because this truck draws juice from a 7.3-liter turbo diesel V8 engine of the International Harvester variety. Known as the IDI engine, this oil burner was actually made by International Harvester for Ford Motor Company.
It was introduced in 1983 in a 6.9-liter naturally aspirated form and enlarged to 7.3 liters in 1986. Used in F-Series trucks and E-Series vans, the IDI was turbocharged in 1993, one year before it was replaced by the Power Stroke. For reference, the C-Series was offered with inline-six diesels from Cummins and Ford and V8 oil burners from Caterpillar and Detroit Diesel.
Is the IDI a more powerful alternative to the truck's stock mills? Well, it's a question I cannot answer because the seller doesn't provide any info, but this early 1990s mill should send significantly more oomph to the C-600's wheels. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at all four corners.
Arguably the coolest C-Series I've seen in a long time, this truck won't haul anything without proper modification, but the runway panels in the rear could provide room for a motorcycle. Or you can just sound the horn and chase random people like in Steven Spielberg's 1971 "Duel" film. I'm just kidding, but you could check out the movie if you're into action-packed thrillers.
How much does this rat truck cost? It's offered on eBay for $46,995, but the owner is accepting offers.
