Heritage Rocks Mobile Living for No More Than $100K – Three-Bedroom Tiny House

4 The F-94 Starfire Was the Cold War USAF’s Vision of a Tuned Hot Rod

2 With a Chevy V8 and Snowmobile Shocks, Tucci's Model A Is Insanity on Four Wheels

More on this:

Rare 1931 Nash Three-Window Coupe Becomes Wild Hot Rod, Flexes Twin-Turbo LS1

When talking about three- and five-window coupes, we usually think about Fords from the early 1930s . These cars are particularly popular with hot rodders, but the Model B wasn't the only vehicle of its kind back in the day. Chevrolet and Dodge also offered similar coupes, as did most automakers that were around at the time. 7 photos



Chances are you may never see an original vehicle in the metal, so here's a three-window Nash that's been transformed into a hot rod. Granted, it no longer looks much like a 1931 Nash, but it's a really cool build thanks to its meaty tires and the twin-turbo LS1 that powers the rear axle.



The car showed up at a car show and cruise in Morris, Illinois sporting a barn find-style exterior, flashy "mystichrome" manifold and turbos, and purple details on the front grille. The car is still a work in progress as the body is set to get a coat of paint on top of the primer.



The interior is also missing bits and pieces, but you can clearly see that the owner is aiming for a



The 5.3-liter V8 is strapped to a pair of 58mm turbos and a 4L80-E automatic transmission. The hot rod also features a nine-inch Ford rear end (what else, huh?) and an air suspension. There's no word as to how much the LS1 generates, but that twin-turbo setup has "700+ horsepower" written all over it.



And since cars like these are rather light, this 1931 Nash must turn into a monster when the gas pedal hits the floor. And just look at them massive Mickey Thompson rear tires!



It's definitely the meanest



Nash Motors was one of them, but we can't really blame anyone for not remembering its cars. While Nash pioneered the heating and ventilation system in 1938 and the unibody construction in 1941, its early 1930s cars are far from iconic. But they're also incredibly rare.Chances are you may never see an original vehicle in the metal, so here's a three-window Nash that's been transformed into a hot rod. Granted, it no longer looks much like a 1931 Nash, but it's a really cool build thanks to its meaty tires and the twin-turbo LS1 that powers the rear axle.The car showed up at a car show and cruise in Morris, Illinois sporting a barn find-style exterior, flashy "mystichrome" manifold and turbos, and purple details on the front grille. The car is still a work in progress as the body is set to get a coat of paint on top of the primer.The interior is also missing bits and pieces, but you can clearly see that the owner is aiming for a Pro Touring recipe with fully digital gauges and race-spec seats with harnesses.The 5.3-liter V8 is strapped to a pair of 58mm turbos and a 4L80-E automatic transmission. The hot rod also features a nine-inch Ford rear end (what else, huh?) and an air suspension. There's no word as to how much the LS1 generates, but that twin-turbo setup has "700+ horsepower" written all over it.And since cars like these are rather light, this 1931 Nash must turn into a monster when the gas pedal hits the floor. And just look at them massive Mickey Thompson rear tires!It's definitely the meanest Nash-based build out there and I can't wait to see it finished and running at full blast. Meanwhile, you can check it out on display in the video below. You can also hear the LS1 idle throughout the entire vid and run at low revs from the 1:20-minute mark.