Building This Eccentric LEGO Rat Rod Equals Hours of Rewarding Fun

This guy’s Rat Road design is as retro as it gets, an eccentric model that would make a stunning showpiece, in the words of its builder. For now, it only comes in a LEGO version, but who knows?
BrickByBrick56 knows that as eye-catching as hot rods might be, there’s just something about that rough, unfinished look of rat rods that makes them equally appealing, as a lot of engineering and creativity goes into making those as well.
But while building a real-size one from scratch might not be the best starting point, the guy decided to put his LEGO passion to good use, crafting one from plastic bricks. So, what goes into making a head-turner rat rod in his vision? Well, a chopped, early 1900 body shell that still has its original paintwork, a big block V8 engine, fuel injection, a Roots charger, a few bottles of NOs, and some good rubber to keep it stuck to the road.
Inspired by these ideas, the LEGO maniac built its LEGO Rat Rod using 2,994 pieces. The car measures 48.7 cm (19.1”) in length, 24.9 cm (9.8”) in width, and 18.8 cm (7.4”) in height. While his toy-size wheeler doesn’t come with moving pistons, user BrickByBrick56 boasts of the incredible attention to detail poured into the project, claiming his Rat Rod is an eccentric model that would make a great showpiece and can provide others who want to build it with hours of rewarding fun.
The LEGO car design has a cab body based on a 1939 Ford 3 Window Coupe, but chopped to reduce window height while also keeping the old patina of rust and many coats of paint, as explained by the builder on his LEGO Ideas page. His project has the chance to become a commercially available LEGO set if it gets enough supporters, 10,000 to be more exact, and within a year.
