Guy Builds a LEGO Rimac Nevera of 2,000+ Pieces, Nails all the Details of the Hypercar

With four electric motors powering it, 1.97 seconds needed to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) and a top speed of 256 mph (412 kph), Rimac’s Nevera is one of the most powerful beasts ever to be produced. So of course it should have its own LEGO version to honor its impressive skills.
Croatian automaker Rimac seemed absurd back in 2018 when it introduced its ultimate electric hypercar concept called C_Two back then. But two years later, the first production prototype was released, dropping jaws all over the world.
A 120-kWh battery offers the Nevera a range of over 340 miles (550 km), while according to Rimac, the fast-charging capabilities of the Nevera get it from 0 to 80 percent charged in just 22 minutes.
Four independent, surface-mounted electric motors are responsible for the outstanding performance of the hypercar, guaranteeing a 2,360 Nm torque. There are two 250 kW (340 hp) front motors with 280 Nm maximum torque each and two 450 kW (612 hp) motors in the rear, with a max. torque of 900 Nm each.
This carbon fiber two-seater shames Jay Leno’s quarter-mile record of 9.24 seconds, as it is officially rated at 8.6 seconds.
With such a mind-blowing spec sheet, user “platon_dr” was absolutely mesmerized by the car that has the name of a ravaging European storm. And since he’s also passionate about LEGO, a 2,127-piece miniature version of the vehicle was born.
Its creator says he spent around 50 hours in total building the car, which proved to be a bigger challenge than he imagined, with its intricate, roundish forms that are not easy to replicate out of LEGO bricks.
But in the end, he managed to get all the details right and he boasts of accurately copying the interior of the Nevera. The LEGO vehicle comes with butterfly doors that open just like the real ones, and there are several opening compartments.
The LEGO Rimac Nevera was uploaded on the LEGO Ideas website, and if it gets enough votes, it could become a real set.
