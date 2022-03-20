Driven: 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel Q4 TI – The Rough Fine One

With the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel, the Italians not only have a compact luxury crossover SUV in their lineup that is so important for sales, but also, especially for the European market, a diesel engine that is still indispensable for this segment. How do these two things go together, as they couldn't be more opposite for this traditional Italian brand?
It just had to be done. And that's why Alfa Romeo couldn't resist the trend and jumped on the SUV bandwagon. Although not until 2017, i.e. with a considerable delay, it did so with the Giorgio platform, which had already been highly praised in the Giulia sedan. How the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel Q4 performs in everyday use is what it had to prove in our test.
Just this much in advance: It has surprisingly clearly remained an Alfa. However, it remains questionable whether many customers even notice or appreciate this fact. We were positively surprised in some situations, because the Stelvio often puts a smile on your face.Design: The big beauty, especially in a classic color combination
A self-confident Scudetto, flanked by large air intakes, clarifies the brand affiliation at the front without the slightest doubt. At the side then the classic dial design on the rims, behind them of course powerful Brembo stoppers. The window line is elegantly chrome-plated and looks wonderfully elegant for an SUV of this size.
Yes, they can handle leather, you have to hand it to the Italians. The truffle color of the test car in particular is a special eye-catcher in combination with the exterior paint. From the workmanship to the feel, and even the smell: it couldn't be better.
Above all, the noble ambience inside the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel Q4 consoles a bit over the grayed layout. The infotainment system is only quite awkward to use, and its range of functions is also nowhere near the level of the competition. On the other hand, the fixed flappy paddles behind the steering wheel are a haptic pleasure. Sometimes you just have to set priorities.
Alfa has a limited space because of the shape, you are pleasantly surprised, especially in the rear. Here, not only the elbow room is good, but also the space above the head. As a result, you sit very comfortably in both rows, even on long journeys.Technology: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel Q4 is a well-behaved sovereign
At first glance, the Stelvio doesn't look particularly exciting as a diesel. Not even at second glance. Unlike its fire-breathing QV brother, whose 500-plus horsepower Ferrari-designed V6 bi-turbo dominates the action at all times, the 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel is more of a well-behaved companion.
Although it is not weakly powered with its 210 PS and 470 Nm nominally, its nature is not very temperamental. At least it is technically the finest piece of the Fiat Pratola Serra engine family, because it is the only diesel engine with a lightweight aluminum crankcase.
The diesel is always paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the permanent Q4 all-wheel drive system. Neither is particularly conspicuous, but both perform their duties dutifully in the background.Driving dynamics: Talent flashes in some situations
Given the rather reserved nature of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel, you shouldn't be fooled. After all, if you make the right inputs, you will be pleasantly surprised. The fine click of the aluminum shift paddles on the steering wheel alone is a delight. When held in manual gear, the 210 hp engine performs with completely unexpected willingness.
Suddenly its Italian ancestry is completely clear, suddenly you forget you're sitting in an SUV, suddenly you forget the drab diesel engine. Because in the manual gearshift combined with the sport mode for engine and steering, the Stelvio transforms into a driver's car like you wouldn't have thought possible.Driving comfort: the open road trip can't be long enough
Of course, it remains on the comfortable side at all times. A Stelvio never turns into a Giulia GTA. And that's a good thing. Because the Alfa Romeo Stelvio recommends itself precisely through the spread of its talent as a real driver's car.
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel Q4 is the logical consequence of market demand. It has to be an SUV, it has to be a diesel in Europe, and all-wheel-drive, of course. In this mixture, it has never existed behind the legendary Scudetto. Nevertheless, the debut model fits right away. More than that, the Stelvio presents itself as a discreet talent that, with the right inputs, becomes a real joy-giver.The overview:
Pros:
Fantastic steering
Fine driving experience
Powerful engine
Tasteful design
Cons:
Chassis not always particularly compliant
Interior no longer looks dewy
In-car entertainment not on the level of premium competitors
Just this much in advance: It has surprisingly clearly remained an Alfa. However, it remains questionable whether many customers even notice or appreciate this fact. We were positively surprised in some situations, because the Stelvio often puts a smile on your face.Design: The big beauty, especially in a classic color combination
A self-confident Scudetto, flanked by large air intakes, clarifies the brand affiliation at the front without the slightest doubt. At the side then the classic dial design on the rims, behind them of course powerful Brembo stoppers. The window line is elegantly chrome-plated and looks wonderfully elegant for an SUV of this size.
Yes, they can handle leather, you have to hand it to the Italians. The truffle color of the test car in particular is a special eye-catcher in combination with the exterior paint. From the workmanship to the feel, and even the smell: it couldn't be better.
Above all, the noble ambience inside the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel Q4 consoles a bit over the grayed layout. The infotainment system is only quite awkward to use, and its range of functions is also nowhere near the level of the competition. On the other hand, the fixed flappy paddles behind the steering wheel are a haptic pleasure. Sometimes you just have to set priorities.
Alfa has a limited space because of the shape, you are pleasantly surprised, especially in the rear. Here, not only the elbow room is good, but also the space above the head. As a result, you sit very comfortably in both rows, even on long journeys.Technology: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel Q4 is a well-behaved sovereign
At first glance, the Stelvio doesn't look particularly exciting as a diesel. Not even at second glance. Unlike its fire-breathing QV brother, whose 500-plus horsepower Ferrari-designed V6 bi-turbo dominates the action at all times, the 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel is more of a well-behaved companion.
Although it is not weakly powered with its 210 PS and 470 Nm nominally, its nature is not very temperamental. At least it is technically the finest piece of the Fiat Pratola Serra engine family, because it is the only diesel engine with a lightweight aluminum crankcase.
The diesel is always paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the permanent Q4 all-wheel drive system. Neither is particularly conspicuous, but both perform their duties dutifully in the background.Driving dynamics: Talent flashes in some situations
Given the rather reserved nature of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel, you shouldn't be fooled. After all, if you make the right inputs, you will be pleasantly surprised. The fine click of the aluminum shift paddles on the steering wheel alone is a delight. When held in manual gear, the 210 hp engine performs with completely unexpected willingness.
Suddenly its Italian ancestry is completely clear, suddenly you forget you're sitting in an SUV, suddenly you forget the drab diesel engine. Because in the manual gearshift combined with the sport mode for engine and steering, the Stelvio transforms into a driver's car like you wouldn't have thought possible.Driving comfort: the open road trip can't be long enough
Of course, it remains on the comfortable side at all times. A Stelvio never turns into a Giulia GTA. And that's a good thing. Because the Alfa Romeo Stelvio recommends itself precisely through the spread of its talent as a real driver's car.
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel Q4 is the logical consequence of market demand. It has to be an SUV, it has to be a diesel in Europe, and all-wheel-drive, of course. In this mixture, it has never existed behind the legendary Scudetto. Nevertheless, the debut model fits right away. More than that, the Stelvio presents itself as a discreet talent that, with the right inputs, becomes a real joy-giver.The overview:
Pros:
Fantastic steering
Fine driving experience
Powerful engine
Tasteful design
Cons:
Chassis not always particularly compliant
Interior no longer looks dewy
In-car entertainment not on the level of premium competitors