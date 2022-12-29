Virtual 600-HP Toyota Sequoia GR Sport Presented as “Most Powerful” 3-Row SUV

Across the North American automotive market, 2022 could end up being Honda’s year. In turn, 2023 has all the premises of seeing Toyota come out on top by the end of it.
The Japanese automakers are keen on securing their foothold in the North American automotive market, and for many good reasons. Besides, unlike their Detroit rivals, they offer a great mix of ‘something for everyone’ instead of just focusing on the potentially fleeting crossover, SUV, and truck passion of recent years.
Toyota, for example, has just about everything, from affordable compact Corollas (hatchback, sedan, Cross – you name it) to hulking three-row Sequoia SUVs and Tundra full-size pickup trucks. Plus, anything in between, from the feisty GR Corolla to the big Sienna minivan.
Speaking of large models and their family-oriented or sporty potential, how about something that mixes everything in a neat package – even if only across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists? Well, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have dreamed of something like this.
And then, they also quickly imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced Toyota Sequoia GR Sport three-row seven/eight-seat SUV. Their reasoning is quite simple, indeed. Seeing that there are a bunch of sporty-oriented full-size SUVs on the market, like the Caddy Escalade-V or the BMW X7 M60i, but most of them are of the luxury variety, they set out to offer some ‘affordable’ CGI choices.
So, a while back they also cooked up the digital Hyundai Palisade N-Line or the virtual Honda Pilot Type R, and now they continue down the same line of thought with the hypothetical 2024 Toyota Sequoia GR Sport. The CGI discussion is not necessarily about whether or not the new, third-generation (XK80) Sequoia should get a fully-fledged GR version.
Instead, they would much rather signal the massive flagship potential of the current Sequoia with the twin-turbo i-Force Max Hybrid V6 and 4x4 plus the ten-speed automatic transmission. According to their imaginative vision, complete with full improvements to the gearbox and AWD, the informal Sequoia GR Sport could easily reach somewhere in the ballpark of 500 to 600 horsepower, instead of the current OEM level of 437 electrified ponies.
And this time around we are getting the full package. That includes a digitally modified exterior that adopts a tougher GR-inspired appearance, plus a TRD Pro-inspired cockpit with signature GR Sport elements and a “magic” knob to play with “60-40, 50-50 or 30-70 power distribution to the front and rear wheels.” Additionally, the traditional color palette choice is also there, so anyone can imagine the perfect 2024 Toyota Sequoia GR Sport with either a sunny or dark disposition – even if only unofficially!
Toyota, for example, has just about everything, from affordable compact Corollas (hatchback, sedan, Cross – you name it) to hulking three-row Sequoia SUVs and Tundra full-size pickup trucks. Plus, anything in between, from the feisty GR Corolla to the big Sienna minivan.
Speaking of large models and their family-oriented or sporty potential, how about something that mixes everything in a neat package – even if only across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists? Well, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have dreamed of something like this.
And then, they also quickly imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced Toyota Sequoia GR Sport three-row seven/eight-seat SUV. Their reasoning is quite simple, indeed. Seeing that there are a bunch of sporty-oriented full-size SUVs on the market, like the Caddy Escalade-V or the BMW X7 M60i, but most of them are of the luxury variety, they set out to offer some ‘affordable’ CGI choices.
So, a while back they also cooked up the digital Hyundai Palisade N-Line or the virtual Honda Pilot Type R, and now they continue down the same line of thought with the hypothetical 2024 Toyota Sequoia GR Sport. The CGI discussion is not necessarily about whether or not the new, third-generation (XK80) Sequoia should get a fully-fledged GR version.
Instead, they would much rather signal the massive flagship potential of the current Sequoia with the twin-turbo i-Force Max Hybrid V6 and 4x4 plus the ten-speed automatic transmission. According to their imaginative vision, complete with full improvements to the gearbox and AWD, the informal Sequoia GR Sport could easily reach somewhere in the ballpark of 500 to 600 horsepower, instead of the current OEM level of 437 electrified ponies.
And this time around we are getting the full package. That includes a digitally modified exterior that adopts a tougher GR-inspired appearance, plus a TRD Pro-inspired cockpit with signature GR Sport elements and a “magic” knob to play with “60-40, 50-50 or 30-70 power distribution to the front and rear wheels.” Additionally, the traditional color palette choice is also there, so anyone can imagine the perfect 2024 Toyota Sequoia GR Sport with either a sunny or dark disposition – even if only unofficially!