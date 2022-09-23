Volkswagen Unveils GEN.TRAVEL Design Study with Full-Electric Power and Autonomous Drive

Just when we were hoping carmakers would maybe delay their fully autonomous tech plans so that we can continue to enjoy being in full control of our cars in the future, Volkswagen goes and creates the GEN.TRAVEL, a real prototype capable of Level 5 autonomous driving.
This is just a design study for now, aimed at offering a sustainable Mobility-as-a-Service alternative to short-haul flights. That’s where its modular interior concept comes in handy, which can allow for multiple seating configurations.
The German carmaker will study and test the concept thoroughly and based on their results, some of the GEN.TRAVEL’s individual features could later make their way to series production vehicles.
“The GEN.TRAVEL offers us a glimpse of the travel of the future. It shows us what autonomous driving will look like in the future,” said head of VW Group design, Klaus Zyciora.
“The GEN.TRAVEL embodies the visionary design of beyond tomorrow for the mobility of tomorrow. Efficient shaping characterizes the extremely distinctive design. Thus, in an age of technical perfection and virtually unlimited possibilities, ‘form follows function’ becomes ‘form follows freedom’. The automobile will not only be better, but also more exciting than ever before.”
Its interior can be customized for each journey, offering space for up to four people. If you’re on a business trip, you can take advantage of its conference setup with four seats and a large table in the middle. Meanwhile, the vehicle’s dynamic ambient lighting is said to create a pleasant working environment while safeguarding against the dangers of motion sickness.
Once on the move, the concept features active suspension with eABC (electric Active Body Control), which calculates vertical and lateral movements in order to make the journey more relaxing.
As for its appearance, you get a transparent glass cabin with excellent visibility and gull-wing doors which make it easier for you to get in and out of the vehicle.
The GEN.TRAVEL will make its public debut tomorrow, September 24, at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance near Paris.
The German carmaker will study and test the concept thoroughly and based on their results, some of the GEN.TRAVEL’s individual features could later make their way to series production vehicles.
“The GEN.TRAVEL offers us a glimpse of the travel of the future. It shows us what autonomous driving will look like in the future,” said head of VW Group design, Klaus Zyciora.
“The GEN.TRAVEL embodies the visionary design of beyond tomorrow for the mobility of tomorrow. Efficient shaping characterizes the extremely distinctive design. Thus, in an age of technical perfection and virtually unlimited possibilities, ‘form follows function’ becomes ‘form follows freedom’. The automobile will not only be better, but also more exciting than ever before.”
Its interior can be customized for each journey, offering space for up to four people. If you’re on a business trip, you can take advantage of its conference setup with four seats and a large table in the middle. Meanwhile, the vehicle’s dynamic ambient lighting is said to create a pleasant working environment while safeguarding against the dangers of motion sickness.
Once on the move, the concept features active suspension with eABC (electric Active Body Control), which calculates vertical and lateral movements in order to make the journey more relaxing.
As for its appearance, you get a transparent glass cabin with excellent visibility and gull-wing doors which make it easier for you to get in and out of the vehicle.
The GEN.TRAVEL will make its public debut tomorrow, September 24, at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance near Paris.