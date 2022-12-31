BMW M3 Touring Rendered, Do You See the SH Written in Front of IT?

Just as we have started getting used to those large nostrils (they’re still far from being acceptable, though), the BMW M3 Touring has been rendered with an OTT overdose. It is by far the most ridiculous take on it we’ve seen so far, but on the plus side, it is as fake as it is ugly.
The kitschy makeover is the work of al.yasid on Instagram, who seems to have spent many hours, or perhaps days, on rearranging most pixels, with a very professional touch. And we wish he didn’t, just like we wish some M3/M4 owner out there doesn’t see these digital illustrations and decides that this is what their ride needs.
Taken separately, the massive fender flares, fat side skirts, huge apron with side blades, vented hood, ginormous diffuser, and big spoiler attached to the roof are not unheard of. The same goes for the new wheels too, roll cage, tiny mirrors, and some other bits and bobs. However, as a whole, they make some of Mansory’s projects look like proper art. The car has a yellow hue, and a colossal desire to be driven, and judging by the fresh stance, it should corner better than the stock M3 Touring.
In order for the grunt to match the look, it would need even more ponies, hence why the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine would need to be massaged to deliver more than the 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque, which is how much an untouched example has via the right pedal. The M3 Touring has standard xDrive all-wheel drive, a 174 mph (280 kph) top speed, and needs 3.6 seconds in order to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill. That’s mighty good for a family-friendly machine, especially one that looks like a good antidote to crossovers, albeit when no one tries anything funny.
While a small part of the rendering world thinks that the M3 Touring needs a ridiculous makeover, certain tuners are readying real aftermarket parts for it. Vorsteiner, for one, took to social media last week to ask their followers what they think about a slightly more aggressive makeover, sharing a couple of CGIs too. The body kit contains the new apron, side skirts, and diffuser, and it is joined by different wheels, with a Y-spoke pattern, in the obvious concave shape that makes Bimmers more head-turning, with a gold finish.
Depending on what their fans have to say about it, they may or may not launch similar (or perhaps identical) upgrades for the Audi RS 4 Avant rival from the Munich firm, accompanied maybe by some other small parts that would further help set it apart from the stock one.
