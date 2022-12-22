Virtual Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Dually Looks Tough as Nails, Ready for the HD Haul

In the beginning, there was unity. As in Nissan selling the Navara and Frontier pickup truck nameplates with the same underpinnings despite the different names.
Born to replace the Datsun/Nissan 720 series of compact pickup trucks in 1985, the Nissan Navara name was a fixture in Australia, New Zealand, Central America, South America, Asia, Europe, and South Africa. Meanwhile, the Americas plus a bundle of other, smaller markets, got to know it as the Nissan Frontier, or NP300.
Additionally, the Japanese automaker decided to grow its Navara and Frontier out of the compact phase with the advent of the D40 iteration in 2004, effectively steering the model on a collision course with the big kahunas of the sector – Toyota’s Hilux and Tacoma, Mitsubishi’s L200 and Triton, Ford’s Ranger, as well as the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon U.S. ‘twins.’
Interestingly, the Japanese automaker finally realized in 2021 that it should focus the Frontier more on the North American (U.S. and Canada) adventures than anything else, so at long last, they made the model separate from the global Navara/Frontier. And they were right to do so, as the competition from Tacoma, the all-new Canyon/Colorado, and the incoming fresh Ranger is heating up.
Well, just in case the 2023 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X – which is said to be off-road ready to “take on the toughest trails” from the factory – is not enough, there is a quick solution. Albeit it does come from across the imaginative realm of digital automotive artists. So, here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, quickly getting back in the ‘dually everything’ saddle after a big break.
The last time we saw this pixel master perform the heavy-duty CGI transformation on something that has nothing to do with the big haul was quite a long time ago, when stuff like the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison HD dually morphed into a hot 6x6 off-road beast, the Ford Maverick put on Super Duty dually drabs, and even the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat looked gloriously surreal with dually wheels for the rear axle!
And those are just the latest examples in a long series of such crazy modifications. But here is the thing. Look at the 2023 Nissan Frontier Por-4X HD dually and dare say it does not look cool! Sure, it is merely wishful thinking, but this pixel master still makes a good case that even mid-size pickup trucks would look great with chunky dual wheels at the rear.
Or maybe it is just the Pro-4X’s inherent toughness that translates so great with HD elements? Anyway, one thing is for sure: this would look great with a gooseneck trailer, or a camper attached to its back, ready to explore the wilderness or haul even the heaviest goods.
