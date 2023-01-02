2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Virtually Transforms Into an 800-HP Widebody Beast

Many automakers involved with the crazy United States car market have big plans for their 2023 debuts, but we are pretty sure that – if nothing goes wrong – there will be just one rising star across the entire auto show.
If Ford doesn’t screw things up yet again (like it did with the introduction of the reinvented, sixth-generation Bronco, for a singular yet convincing example), then its 2024 Mustang (S650) might turn out to be the most important ICE vehicle of the year. And we bet no one will dare contest that.
With the Chevy Camaro still up for a suspenseful fate (some say it will morph into a sub-brand, others claim it would transform into something else rather than a muscle car) and the Dodge Charger (with or without the Challenger) going for a Banshee EV revolution with help from the Daytona SRT Concept, the stage is set for the (potentially) final ICE survivor.
And Ford seems to have played well its cards. So, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost will have 315 hp out of an inline-four. Then the Mustang GT will churn out up to 486 horsepower while the newly introduced Dark Horse series will make use of the legendary Coyote V8 to unleash no less than 500 ponies. As such, is anyone wondering how come the latter has become a darling of both the real world and the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists?
As far as the latter is concerned, we can also count among Dark Horse fans, yet another big CGI name. So, meet the virtual artist better known as carmstyledesign on social media, who has presented us with a widebody take on Ford’s new Dark Horse Mustang for his final project of 2022. “Introducing the new Mustang 2024 Dark Horse ‘Wide Body!’ This awesome car features a sleek design and offers incredible performance. Check it out today and see for yourself how awesome this car is!”
Ah, who could resist such a campy description? Luckily, this pixel master may not be a wizard of wordy presentations, but he is still well-versed in terms of CGI magic. So, after stuff like a ‘C9’ Corvette concept, a slammed widebody C2 Chevy ‘Vette brimming with retro-modern fashion, and even an extreme C8 Z06, he is now switching teams from camp GM to the Blue Oval squad.
He has no remorse for doing that, and that is for the better. As such, his 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse not only claims a thoroughly slammed and utterly widebody aerodynamic kit lifestyle, but also goes beyond the CGI call of duty. That is easily achieved via the humongous hood bulge, which is probably needed since the 500-hp Coyote V8 has now jumped to a new threshold of no less than 800 feisty ponies, as hinted on the sides!
