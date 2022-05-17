2000s Cadillac XLR With Modern CT5 Face Looks Eerily Legit in Quick Rendering

Over in the real world, Cadillac is finally kicking off the brand’s electric revolution, revealing the pricing information for its 2023 Lyriq crossover SUV, the new crown jewel of premium sportiness. Across the virtual realm, on the other hand, we are going back to the future.
No, this is not the long-awaited Part IV of the beloved “Back to the Future” franchise. Instead, we are noticing how Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, continues his return to passenger cars after a lengthy two-door off-road and sporty truck series. This is not one second too late, given the hype surrounding a certain sports car with enough heritage to fill a barge.
But never mind the 2023 Z and its upcoming quest to give not just Toyota’s GR Supra a run for its money. Instead, the pixel master too adopted the traditional two-door, front-engine, RWD stance – albeit with a roadster twist because he thought of another tasty way people could revive the cool yet underrated Cadillac XLR.
It is not the first time this CGI expert has fought hard to deliver the right digital brush strokes for everyone to get enticed by the prospects of an official XLR rebirth. Sure, each of those attempts remained merely wishful thinking – perhaps because one was trying to switch the configuration to a C8 mid-engine setup, and the other was based on the older C7 and CTS-V.
Now, after the recent Chevy Malibu ZL1 that combined elements from the high-performance Camaro with a Caddy CT5-V Blackwing secret, the virtual content creator solely focuses on the luxury GM brand and provides us with an interesting digital mashup. As such, the body of the 2000s XLR hardtop roadster is mostly intact.
However, there is also one major change at the front. There, an unsuspecting CT5 mid-size luxury sedan CGI-donated its front fascia to its long-departed brand sibling, and the result is “definitely unique and weird,” as someone noticed in the comments. Alas, it works wonders and just goes to show Cadillac has persevered with the edgy style for all the right reasons!
But never mind the 2023 Z and its upcoming quest to give not just Toyota’s GR Supra a run for its money. Instead, the pixel master too adopted the traditional two-door, front-engine, RWD stance – albeit with a roadster twist because he thought of another tasty way people could revive the cool yet underrated Cadillac XLR.
It is not the first time this CGI expert has fought hard to deliver the right digital brush strokes for everyone to get enticed by the prospects of an official XLR rebirth. Sure, each of those attempts remained merely wishful thinking – perhaps because one was trying to switch the configuration to a C8 mid-engine setup, and the other was based on the older C7 and CTS-V.
Now, after the recent Chevy Malibu ZL1 that combined elements from the high-performance Camaro with a Caddy CT5-V Blackwing secret, the virtual content creator solely focuses on the luxury GM brand and provides us with an interesting digital mashup. As such, the body of the 2000s XLR hardtop roadster is mostly intact.
However, there is also one major change at the front. There, an unsuspecting CT5 mid-size luxury sedan CGI-donated its front fascia to its long-departed brand sibling, and the result is “definitely unique and weird,” as someone noticed in the comments. Alas, it works wonders and just goes to show Cadillac has persevered with the edgy style for all the right reasons!