Virtual Alfa Romeo Giulietta Revival Veers Toward a Classic Four-Door Sedan Path

Alfa Romeo, itself a highly ‘feminine’ yet sporty brand, has a penchant for super lady-like monikers used as nameplates. Just hear them in a row: Alfetta, Arna, Brera, Giulia, Giulietta, etc.
Speaking of the latter, of course, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta name was used for different automobile series throughout the years. There were the Type 750 and 101 rear-wheel drive models from 1954 to 1965, the Type 116 saloon from 1977 to 1985 that was related to the Alfetta, as well as the modern Giulietta (Type 940) that reinvented itself as a front-wheel drive premium family hatchback between 2010 and 2020.
Interestingly, one should note that throughout most of its lifetime, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta nameplate also enjoyed a four-door saloon or sedan lifestyle, in addition to the coupe, spider, estate, and hatchback forms. Only the modern iteration was devoid of the classic four-door sedan path, if we think about it (deeply). So, how about someone making amends and taking matters into their hands?
Or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. So, meet the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media, who continues to rekindle his love for Alfa Romeo.
Throughout his latest digital works, there were also a couple of feisty ideas that focused on the premium Italian automaker after running around the entire world with Subaru Baja revivals for the North American Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz battle, a VW Golf Mk9 new generation with China’s Lamando DNA, or a JDM-like Toyota Crown Touring.
First, the author cooked up a virtual Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA that could not care less that the rumor mill is certain about the Tonale Quadrifoglio version not being in the CUV cards. Secondly, his final behind-the-scenes making-of video for 2022 revolved around the Alfa Romeo Giulietta getting a digital revival to continue from where its hatchback predecessor left off, now complete with DNA stolen from the entire family. But, as it turns out, that was nowhere near enough.
Instead, the CGI expert has decided to kick off the 2023 rendering proceeds with yet another Alfa Romeo Giulietta reinvention – albeit this time around featuring the sedan version. Which is only fitting of the original four-door sedan/saloon lifestyle, right? Well, the CGI base is none other than the revived Giulietta hatchback that also had Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio cues.
Now, though, there is also one dominant CGI gene – and as far as we can tell it belongs to the real-world Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Ti. The reinvented Alfa Romeo Giulietta feels like a more compact take on the latter, complete with fresh Tonale-like styling. And, frankly, it is not a bad 280-hp 2.0-liter turbo MultiAir idea, at all!
