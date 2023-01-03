S30 Nissan Fairlady ‘240Z’ Restomod Virtually Hides a Lot of Juicy Little Secrets

Over the decades, Nissan has built some pretty astonishing model series. Think of the Patrol for SUVs and the GT-R for grand tourers, but also of the legendary Z for sports cars.
Speaking of the latter, the icon’s history kicked off into high gear back in late 1969 with the arrival of the original ‘S30’ series. The front- and front mid-engine, RWD two-door was initially known as the Nissan Fairlady Z in Japan, whereas the international markets were treated to the Datsun 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z.
Of course, at a certain point in time, Nissan stopped using the Datsun branding for the series, although they kept the other coordinates, going through 280ZX, 300ZX (Z31 and Z32), 350Z, 370Z, and now the seventh Z iteration. So, although it is rather shameful, certain fans might mistake one moniker for the other or even combine them into a singular entity. Both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, as it turns out.
Well, unintentionally or not, that is precisely what happened to Walter Kim, the pixel master better known for his Gundam concepts and as walter_kim_213 on social media, who has kicked off the digital 2023 proceeds with a CGI Nissan/Datsun restomod. Called ‘Nissan 240Z,’ his Fairlady Z (there’s branding on the grille yet no sign of JDM’s signature right-hand drive position) is still a lot more than just the sum of its names.
So, no matter what we call it – Nissan S30, Nissan Fairlady Z, or Datsun 240Z, the plain white CGI reality is that we are dealing with a fairly ‘subtle’ virtual project that hides a lot more than meets the eye. First off, this is indeed subtle as far as thoroughly slammed, ultra-widebody restomod cars go, so there may not be any classic 240Z enthusiast who could tell us this is certainly their cup of vintage sports car tea.
Instead, this is a “Nissan 240Z restomod with a few changes,” which is certainly a massive, subliminal CGI understatement. So, the partially-black widebody aerodynamic kit bits and pieces are obvious – and so is the slammed atmosphere. But then the big-lipped dual-tone aftermarket wheels shod in Toyo tires are also part of the centerlock lifestyle of exotic, track-oriented sports cars.
Plus, the LED taillights are now circular (Ferrari influences, anyone?), the wheel track is now ‘slightly’ wider, and the rear diffuser hides the exhaust setup for a much cleaner appearance. But wait, as that is not all. Instead, the final secrets revealed by the CGI expert include the use of a rear cantilever suspension as well as the logical existence of a hood scoop to properly “feed the ITBs,” which means there is now an individual throttle-bodied mill lurking under the long hood.
