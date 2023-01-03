Toyota Camry Nightshade Morphs Into Digital Coupe and Station Wagon Editions

Which is the one Toyota passenger car that spans multiple generations, is now sold around the world in the same form, and holds record-breaking sales success?
Sure, several nameplates fit the bill, but as far as mild-size sedans are concerned, there is just one possible choice – the iconic Toyota Camry. Born in 1982 as a compact model (aka the narrow-body series), the legendary model was transformed into a mid-size (aka wide-body) offering in the early 1990s and also turned into the Japanese automaker’s second “world car” alongside the record-breaking Corolla.
Now, the current Camry (aka XV70) is the eighth incarnation of the global series, first seen live at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, in early 2017. It has been quite a while since then, so the company is keeping things fresh with the usual midlife-cycle facelift (2021MY) and subsequent model-year upgrades. For the 2023MY, for example, nothing seemed to be ‘broken’ with the Camry, so Toyota thought it did not need any ‘fixing.’
Instead, the Asian carmaker decided its Camry will only differ slightly from its predecessor – a strategy that is also reflected in the MSRP. As such, a base 2022 Camry was going for $25,845 ($27,980 for Camry Hybrid) last year, while the new one is just $100 more, irrespective of the ICE or HEV powertrain. Even better, there is also a 2023 Toyota Camry SE Nightshade edition available for $28,845 or $30,615, respectively (ICE or HEV), complete with lots of black trim and some ritzy Matte Bronze wheels.
Interestingly, ever since its launch, this new edition trim has caught the attention of both real-world consumers as well as the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. The latter started toying with the idea that a hypothetical GR Camry would also need the Nightshade drabs alongside a feisty supercharged V6 mill and some widebody dreams. That was an interesting CGI thought, right?
But here is also Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues his return to contemporary form with modern CGI ideas, and now plays with a special Toyota – with a double twist. First, the author expressed his sympathy towards the 2023 Camry Nightshade edition model.
After all, if he loathed it, there would be no place alongside the latest digital projects. And those include cool stuff like a Chevy Tahoe-converted full-size Biscayne station wagon revival, a ‘fatty’ Chevy Nova SS, a stunning two-door Ramcharger Hellcat SUV, and yet another Biscayne reinvention – this time based on the Chevy Impala.
Alas, now it is time for some JDM-style CGI love, where the unsuspecting 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition first morphed into a lowered two-door coupe but then kept the stance, changed the wheels, and also added enough space in the rear for all family groceries after expanding to a five-door station wagon lifestyle. So, which one is your favorite?
