Cue the Oh No Song, It's the 'Queen' BMW M4 – Fortunately It's As Fake as Its Personality

What’s up with this BMW M4? Has the world gone mad? The answer to the latter question is either a yes or a no, depending on everyone’s vision, and to the former is very easy, and can be summed up in one word: rendering.
The CGI is the work of ildar_project on Instagram, who felt the need to give the otherwise very good premium compact sports coupe an awful design, and a matching personality.
Pinker than a teenage girl’s purse, though some might call it something different, it has a few black accents, namely on the grille, new chin spoiler, fatter side skirts, mirror caps, big rear wing, and roof. The profile is decorated by ‘Queen’ virtual decals, with matching crown logo, and the wheels, made by Vissol, that spin around the pink (d’oh) brake calipers seem to have been inspired by the world of motorsport.
But why give such a controversial makeover to what is a great daily? That’s a question that only the rendering artist knows the answer to, and it probably has something to do with internet fame. We would have said street credit if it was real, and we thank the Lord and every other deity that it is not. Still, there are others out there that are real, albeit with more Barbie-like approaches.
We will leave you in the company of the digital illustration, joined by a few official pictures of the car, in just a moment, though not before reminding you that the BMW M4 has been in the second generation since last year. Just like its four-door sibling, the M3, it has an oversized kidney grille, and uses the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight six, with identical output and torque the version to get for some fun at the track, if you can afford it, is the M4 CSL, or better yet, the 3.0 CSL, which uses the same underpinnings, and is even rarer.
