Cue the Oh No Song, It's the 'Queen' BMW M4 – Fortunately It's As Fake as Its Personality

More on this:

1 Tuned BMW M4 Coupe Wants to Render the CSL Useless

2 BMW 3.0 CSL vs. M4 CSL Visual Comparo: Choose Your Limited Edition Poison Here!

3 S330K Maserati Grecale Trofeo - the Fastest, Pinkest, Most Potent Barbie Crossover to Date

4 Pink BMW M4 With Heart-Shaped Wheels Became a Glorious Valentine's Day Fail

5 All It Takes Is Some Glittery Pink to Emasculate the Mercedes-AMG G 63