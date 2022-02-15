Pink BMW M4 With Heart-Shaped Wheels Became a Glorious Valentine's Day Fail

Over here at autoevolution, we care about every major celebration. That includes the 2022 Valentine’s Day that just passed. Yet, somehow, I managed to miss the mark the other day...
Well, this is the perfect occasion for a Mea culpa. And, as atonement, I present you with the cool F82 BMW M4 that became the hilarious object of Valentine’s Day adoration. As well as a major wrap/paintjob community fail.
First of all, this is not the humongous kidney grille-sporting current M4 generation. But it is not without major sources of controversy. Just take a look at the pink F82 attire. Or the aftermarket wheel assembly. Now, delve a little deeper into the build, and notice that Cupid’s way of doing things with an arrow is ironically mimicked with a set of “extra humongous spike lug nuts.”
Well, let us just get back to the hilarious failure part before checking out the rest of the goodies. Notice the well-known outlet sharing this heart-shaped wheel/pink custom build is none other than “Paint Is Dead?” Well, it turns out this M4 is painted, not wrapped!
The owner piggybacked the post’s roll to try and stop people from asking her about the vinyl wrap color! And, as it turns out, it is a bespoke, painted shade of pink that was dreamed of by the lady owner. Along with most of the other courageously outrageous details.
Among them, there is lots of carbon fiber, a transparent hood window to peek at the pink and carbon fiber engine goodies, as well as those incredible heart-shaped SK Forged Moni aftermarket wheels. Notice how the M4 also looks copiously slammed... Well, that is owing to a bagged suspension setup, of course.
Fortunately, this is not yet another case of “all show and no extra go” because the M4 also sports an entire roster of tuning enhancements. According to Automotive Rhythms, lext4sy’s creation already turned heads at automotive events like the 2022 Washington Auto Show. And also packs Garrett, Eventuri, MSR, and VRSF bits and pieces. Along with a BM3Tunning Stage 2 93-octane upgrade kit.
First of all, this is not the humongous kidney grille-sporting current M4 generation. But it is not without major sources of controversy. Just take a look at the pink F82 attire. Or the aftermarket wheel assembly. Now, delve a little deeper into the build, and notice that Cupid’s way of doing things with an arrow is ironically mimicked with a set of “extra humongous spike lug nuts.”
Well, let us just get back to the hilarious failure part before checking out the rest of the goodies. Notice the well-known outlet sharing this heart-shaped wheel/pink custom build is none other than “Paint Is Dead?” Well, it turns out this M4 is painted, not wrapped!
The owner piggybacked the post’s roll to try and stop people from asking her about the vinyl wrap color! And, as it turns out, it is a bespoke, painted shade of pink that was dreamed of by the lady owner. Along with most of the other courageously outrageous details.
Among them, there is lots of carbon fiber, a transparent hood window to peek at the pink and carbon fiber engine goodies, as well as those incredible heart-shaped SK Forged Moni aftermarket wheels. Notice how the M4 also looks copiously slammed... Well, that is owing to a bagged suspension setup, of course.
Fortunately, this is not yet another case of “all show and no extra go” because the M4 also sports an entire roster of tuning enhancements. According to Automotive Rhythms, lext4sy’s creation already turned heads at automotive events like the 2022 Washington Auto Show. And also packs Garrett, Eventuri, MSR, and VRSF bits and pieces. Along with a BM3Tunning Stage 2 93-octane upgrade kit.