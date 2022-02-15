This Range Rover Junkyard Is Proof That Luxury SUVs Also Get Abandoned

It's 2022 and classic Land Rovers like the Series and Defender are among the most desirable vintage SUVs out there. The same goes for the first-gen Range Rover, the first hauler designed as a premium vehicle. However, while some of these SUVs have been restored to Concours-winning specs, others haven't been this lucky and are rotting away in junkyards.
Needless to say, a classic Range Rover is among the last SUVs you'd expect to find in a car graveyard, but there's a place in Britain where at least 30 of them are waiting for a second chance at life. And YouTube's "IMSTOKZE" recently visited the property to show us what might just be the largest Range Rover junkyard out there.
Well, maybe it's not exactly a junkyard. There's not a lot of info on this place, but it sure doesn't look as if the owner is taking them apart for spare parts. We're probably looking at a stash of Range Rovers that have broken down and gathered on a field until they're repaired. But that never happened, so it all looks like a neglected, abandoned stash of old British haulers.
Most of them are two-door versions of the first-gen Range Rover, also known as the "Classic" nowadays. All of them are early variants of the SUV, as the company did not introduce a five-door model until 1981. But the stash also includes a few five-door Range Rovers, some of them likely produced in the 1990s.
Yes, the original Range Rover was long-lived; introduced in 1969, it remained in production until 1996.
The SUVs seem to be in various states of decay. While some of them already show significant rust around the bumpers and the side skirts, others seem to be in solid condition, ready to drive away assuming their engines still work.
And amazingly enough, some of these Range Rovers are of the low-mileage variety. And even the high-mileage ones still look almost pristine on the inside, perhaps a testament to the craftsmanship that goes into these SUVs.
The same yard is also home to a couple of Land Rover Defenders and at least one Discovery, but by far the most exotic vehicle abandoned here is the six-wheeled Range Rover truck that shows up at the two-minute mark. It doesn't get a lot of time on camera, but it's definitely a rare bird.
There's no info about its origins, but it reminds me of the "fire tender" conversions that Carmichaels International built back in the day.
All told, all these British SUVs look like they could become road-worthy again with a bit of work. And hopefully, they will be moved or sold to enthusiasts who want to put them back on the road because they won't survive for many years out in the open. Especially considering the damp British weather.
The Range Rover footage ends at the nine-minute mark, but the rest of the video is still interesting to watch if you're into old, abandoned cars. Or if you're a fan of the Ford Capri.
