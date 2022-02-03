Pitch Black, Lifted Ford F-450 Dually on Spiked 26s Is Not Your Average “Hi-Riser”

Many will say this is no Hi-riser (aka “donk”) at all, though we could not help the pun. Especially given all the customizations that make it akin to many characteristics of this particular automotive subculture.
While true Hi-risers are typically full-size, body-on-frame, RWD American cars, one should still note the similarities. This is also a body-on-frame, has increased ground clearance, as well as large-diameter wheels equipped with low-profile tires. Now, let us stop with the inference.
This truck does not come with a swaggering appearance, so we are going to spare it the potty-training jokes. Instead, let us focus on the facts and figures. The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have highlighted this tall dually ride for us. It is a potentially controversial build, given the 26-inch Forgiato Duro “Twisted” forged and spiked wheels. One that belongs to Dallas, Texas-based Autoplex Customs.
Interestingly, the outlet deals with many custom lifted diesel trucks, so it is quite easy to identify the 2021 Ford F-450 Super Duty dually as a master of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel way of life. Not that you could have it any other way... Alas, this Platinum is much more than the sum of its parts. Aftermarket ones included.
Such as the 5 to 6-inch (12.7 to 15.24 cm) Kelderman front and rear air lift kit. Or the Recon lights, illuminated emblem, RekGen Mudflaps, RK Sport Ram Hood, and Black Out package, among others. Instead, Forgiato would very much appreciate us focusing on their 26-inch forged creations. The ones that have matching black looks. Along with spiked lug nuts, as well as a set of 37-inch tires that seem very low-profile on this hulking apparition.
Naturally, the interior also gets a few custom touches. Among them are a Banks Power iDash digital monitor, or a JL Audio package with amp and subwoofers. Even better, this menacing truck has just 2,284 miles (3,677 km on the odometer). And we know that because it was recently put up for grabs from parent company Hurst Autoplex. For exactly $139,995.
