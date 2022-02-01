Nardo and Hermes Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk RS Edition Rides Stylish on 24s

Although currently deposed of the world’s most powerful SUV title via internal competition, Jeep’s Grand Cherokee Trackhawk still has not been banished from the Mopar castle. Especially if the aftermarket world can do something about it.
Aston Martin just announced their new DBX707 version. It is described as the world’s most powerful luxury SUV. But the distinction about this ride being of the premium variety was not by will, and rather by constraint. This is simply because the world’s most powerful SUV is none other than Dodge’s Durango SRT Hellcat. With 710 horsepower.
And it turns out that not even Jeep’s older Grand Cherokee Trackhawk needs not to worry about the new British high-performance knight. Aston Martin gave us 707 ps (metric horsepower), which translates to 697 horsepower. Anyway, it is not like the aftermarket world did not have answers even if there were more ponies...
Now, it seems that we are dealing with a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that is all show and no extra go. Courtesy of Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International and their ubiquitous RS edition transformation. But what a show! Probably you won’t even need the extra go when equipped with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 packing 707 hp and capable of hitting 62 mph/100 kph in a mere 3.5 seconds, anyway!
Perhaps it’s better to just subtly stand out in any high-performance crowd. With help from a Nardo-wrapped exterior colorway. One that is richly contrasted by orange details. And a set of gloss black powder 24-inch Forgiato Designs forged wheels. Which also features orange accents, of course. They’re very important.
After all, the Hermes interior is slightly more in your face... We are just going to let the gallery pictures speak a thousand orange upholstery words! As for the rest of the highlights, those include many other black accents. Or the JL Audio sound package, 15 mm (0.59 inch) lowering system for better stance and handling. Along with “some” ceramic coating protection.
