“All-Original” 1978 Chevy Caprice Landau Rides Like Box of Surprises on Brushed 26s

Purists claim a proper “Donk” is nothing other than a traditional fifth-generation Chevy Impala. Well, that may be true, so in classic Hi-riser fashion, a 1978 Chevy Caprice Landau is also the epitome of a “Box.”
In the end, it does not necessarily matter how you call them. They are all exponents of the same type of heavily modified automobile culture. It is characterized by full-size, body-on-frame, rear-wheel-drive American cars that are customized via a significant increase of the vehicle’s ground clearance to allow the fitment of exceptionally large diameter wheels packing low-profile tires.
Well, that’s the typical gist of the niche. And one can easily imagine that some owners go all out on their rides... with sometimes genius, other times appalling results. Some will even say there is more of the latter rather than the former. But we could easily beg to differ, especially when a clean example arises to the occasion.
Such is the case with the latest feature from the videographer behind the WhipAddict channel on YouTube. He knows these neatly customized whips and their owners so well that even a quick pause at the refill station is good enough to showcase yet another ride. Or, maybe, he was just stocking the cool, silver Chevy El Camino showcased at the start of the video embedded below.
But it was not the focus of the day. Instead, that honor went to a squeaky clean “all-original,” third-generation 1978 Chevrolet Caprice Landau Coupe. The OG term might be an overstatement on the videographer’s behalf as this is clearly a customized vintage ride. He was probably referring to the general atmosphere of the classic Caprice, which has no less than 80k miles (almost 130,000 km) on the odometer!
Otherwise, the modifications were kept to a “minimum” as far as hi-risers are concerned, indeed. The Chevy Box has a Black exterior with crimson details and a Burgundy interior with a matching custom steering wheel. It rides naturally squatted towards the rear (but not too much) on brushed Rucci Forged 26-inch wheels. And it certainly looks good doing it.
Well, that’s the typical gist of the niche. And one can easily imagine that some owners go all out on their rides... with sometimes genius, other times appalling results. Some will even say there is more of the latter rather than the former. But we could easily beg to differ, especially when a clean example arises to the occasion.
Such is the case with the latest feature from the videographer behind the WhipAddict channel on YouTube. He knows these neatly customized whips and their owners so well that even a quick pause at the refill station is good enough to showcase yet another ride. Or, maybe, he was just stocking the cool, silver Chevy El Camino showcased at the start of the video embedded below.
But it was not the focus of the day. Instead, that honor went to a squeaky clean “all-original,” third-generation 1978 Chevrolet Caprice Landau Coupe. The OG term might be an overstatement on the videographer’s behalf as this is clearly a customized vintage ride. He was probably referring to the general atmosphere of the classic Caprice, which has no less than 80k miles (almost 130,000 km) on the odometer!
Otherwise, the modifications were kept to a “minimum” as far as hi-risers are concerned, indeed. The Chevy Box has a Black exterior with crimson details and a Burgundy interior with a matching custom steering wheel. It rides naturally squatted towards the rear (but not too much) on brushed Rucci Forged 26-inch wheels. And it certainly looks good doing it.