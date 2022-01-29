Black-and-White Rolls-Royce Cullinan Low-Rides on Matching 24-Inch Wire Forgiatos

Already getting freaked out because of all the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor hype? Not feeling convinced that even the 2023 Toyota Sequoia is the right SUV for you? Then let’s settle for the absolute extreme.
The recently unveiled 2022 Bronco Raptor and the upcoming 2023 Sequoia are arguably two of the most hotly anticipated SUVs of the year in North America. But of course, anyone looking to stand out in an SUV crowd needs to go ultra-luxury or bust. Like having a Bentayga, Urus, or Cullinan.
Naturally, many will argue that – at least until Aston unveils the world’s most powerful luxury SUV – Rolls-Royce's Cullinan remains the absolute pinnacle. That naturally makes it hard to stand out among the uber-wealthy. So, the aftermarket realm is always eager to settle the quarrel. Sometimes for the better, other times for the far worse.
So it happens that we have examples of both Cullinan extremes. And of course, they are both riding on creations stemming from the minds of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts at Forgiato Designs. Just as unsurprising, the positive example comes from Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport.
Their latest release, unfortunately, does not come accompanied by too many details. But we can see this is a gloriously subtle black-and-white Cullinan that rides low just like a magic carpet. On a set of matching-black wired 24-inch forged wheels from Forgiato. Now, is that a coincidence the company quickly notified its social media followers those sets just came back into stock?
Probably not. Alas, we have no time to consider such trifle commercial matters. We also need to ogle at the negative example of the day. That one comes courtesy of Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique. In the form of a Novitec-clad, orange, Black Badge Cullinan that rides widebody slammed on matching Forgiatos. Yet, somehow, it completely misses the custom-passionate mark.
