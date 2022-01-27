1955 Chevrolet Bel Air With LS Swap and Forgiato Wheels Is Restomod Perfection

Like many classic Chevrolets, the Bel Air is a popular candidate for LS swaps. It's usually the heavily souped-up pro-touring projects that hit the road with an LS under the hood, but this one is more of a restomod that retains the Bel Air's classic features.
A first-year, 1955 Tri-Five model, this Bel Air went through a thorough restoration that included a repaint. There's no word as to what color it came in from the factory, but the Chevy now sports a fetching two-tone combo of white over red. A traditional and popular finish for the mid-1950s Bel Air.
The interior retains the original layout in the same color combo as the exterior, but we can clearly see that it's been restored. And on top of a sparkling clean upholstery, the Bel Air now sports a new center console with a pair of cup holders. That's a neat upgrade, but the front bench no longer provides seating for three people because of it.
Both the steering wheel and the column are of the aftermarket variety, with the former matching the wheels. The Forgiato rollers measure 22 inches in diameter, so they're much larger than the average Bel Air wheels, but they don't look out of place. Of course, the tires are meatier than usual in order to provide the extra grip needed to lay all that LS oomph to the ground.
Speaking of which, the info about the V8 is a bit confusing. While the video description "speaks" of a 6.0-liter LS, the footage itself shows a mill with LS3 Corvette valve covers. If this is indeed an LS3, it's a 6.2-liter V8.
This engine debuted in the Chevrolet Corvette for the 2008 model year. It was the sports car's new base engine and produced 430 horsepower. The LS3 also found its way into the Chevrolet Camaro and SS, as well as the Pontiac G8.
There's no word as to how much oomph this LS3 pumps into the Bel Air, but it's definitely more potent than the old V8 that once powered this classic drop-top. Check it out in the video below.
