There Is No Chance of Going Under the Radar With a Car Like This

With so many convertibles on the market, it's hard to choose one that could get more attention, and a classic, open-top muscle car might be a great choice to show on a car meet, especially if there is something attractive under the hood.
When Pontiac introduced the second generation of the GTO in 1968, it tried to make a lighter vehicle. For that, it used a shortened version of the A-Body platform shared with the Chevy Chevelle. It also made it a convertible, like this vehicle. But unlike the original example, this one went through essential upgrades but kept a few bits and pieces that made the GTO special, such as the concealed headlights and wipers.
The exterior lost its original Solar Red color, and the owner chose a bronze shade, which is not very common. It also ditched the original wheels and installed a set of modern, 17" light-alloy ones to go with the rest of the chassis upgrades. Last but not least, the canvas-top was restored to its original glory with modern materials, and it's black.
Inside, we have mixed feelings about the modifications. Sure, the center console is good, especially since it has two cupholders. But the front bucket seats just look out of place. But since they have some side bolstering, they should be better for long roads than the original ones. Yet, they lack adjustable headrests.
During its upgrading process, the original dials were replaced by a set of Dakota Digital. As a result, they offer more info than the original ones and in a much more modern way. At least the speedometer shouldn't bounce its needle up and down depending on the bumps in the road. Also, unlike the original GTOs offered with a tachometer on the hood, this one has it on the instrument cluster. The only thing that doesn't look on the dash is the touchscreen infotainment unit.
But the most significant change was on the drivetrain. Under the hood, a 6.2-liter Chevrolet Corvette LS3 engine is now in charge of pushing the car. It is mated to a four-speed 4L70E automatic transmission and sends the power to the rear wheels via a positraction axle with a 3.42:1 gearing. Even if it's in stock form, this Corvette heart can provide 430 hp and up to 424 lb-ft (574 Nm) of torque, depending on the version.
The old drums brakes were left behind, and the owner installed modern discs and calipers provided by Willwood, which should do a better job in stopping the vehicle. Also, to keep the car better planted on the road, the suspension received an upgrade with Hotchkis upper control arms and spindles plus UMI swaybars.
The car is available on the Bring a Trailer website, and we must tell you that the pictures for it are not that great, to say the least. If you want to sell your car, hire a professional photographer or learn how to take better pics.
