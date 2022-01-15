Vorsteiner Ferrari 488 Spider Lowered on Red Forgiatos Shows Custom Knows Tuning

The Prancing Horse’s 488 series might have been succeeded by the F8 nameplate for a while. But that does not mean there are no solutions for keeping the mid-engine Italian sports car fresh.
After all, even baseball superstars like Albert Pujols do not mind adding a 488 Spider among their New Year rides. Interestingly, that one was also just as white and had the same crimson details. But there is no worry about mistaking one for the other.
First of all, it’s not a 488 Pista Spider. Secondly, this equally white-and-crimson Ferrari 488 Spider has a few other perks going for it. And we are not just referring to its 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. One that came out with a smaller displacement but also a higher 661-horsepower count than its naturally-aspirated 458 predecessor.
Instead, the expert folks over at Sacramento, California-based American vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport made sure to include the best of both tuning and customization worlds in this particular build. The aftermarket outlet has taken to social media to present us with their Ferrari 488 that was dressed up by Vorsteiner International. But that’s not all.
Curiously, although the latter also have their custom wheels on offer, the crimson set that matches these 488 Spider’s red stripes arrived courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato. It might be a traditional case of local pride, or whatever. No matter, as we dig the interesting, contrasting look.
Sure, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea to have such an outlandish combination. And we usually agree with the assessment that it might stir up some flamboyant controversy. But when you are choosing a white Prancing Horse, any trace of crimson heritage becomes of utmost importance. As such, this white-and-red creation gets our virtual hall pass.
Besides, when the owner is accelerating flat out on the highway or during some canyon carving, the paint combination will be the last thing on any onlooker’s mind. Instead, they will probably feel obliged to drop jaws at the sound of the screaming, high-revving turbocharged V8.
