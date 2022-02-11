Sit Around on a Whole New Level With This Off-Road DIY Tank Chair Made From Junk

Sure it may not be the most inspired title for a project, Tank Chair, but it literally tells you everything you need to know about what's going on in the videos below.
From the minds at Make it Extreme comes a two-part video project that will take you through the steps necessary to build your very own track vehicle. Best of all, once it's finished, all you've got to do is put on a helmet and hit the throttle.
We've featured works from this crew before, and most often than not, if they're building a vehicle of sorts, it usually ends up being on tracks. However, seeing as how military-grade equipment isn't something you can just find around in a junkyard, Make it Extreme creates their vehicles with things like old tires, scrap metal, and a whole bunch of sweat and ingenuity.
The first video below shows the channel's craftsman putting together the pieces that will ultimately be assembled in the second video. It's here that we see what it takes to make a simple track construction inclusive of a suspension system.
From there, the rollers are attached to a steel frame, and large bearings are added to the mix. These bearings will ultimately include a spring to create a suspension system. The process mentioned above is repeated as there are two sides to the Tank Chair.
The first video ends with two completed tracks and the motor, which will be mounted to a frame and connected to the tracks. Get ready for that one.
The second video shows the final steps needed to assemble and connect the aforementioned components. This means making another frame, mounting the motor, and building up from there.
a couple of curved steel strips are added, and already you can start to see Chair Tank taking its final shape.
Onto those steel strips, the chair is finally added and a few more bits of steel welded to help stop the tank from tipping over in case of over-braking (also works as a footrest). Oh, the seat also seems to be a motorized one and can slide, lean, and lower or raise at the press of a button.
Speaking of buttons, levers for throttle are added to the frame and the rest of the engine. A gas tank is then mounted to the seat's backrest, fuel lines connected, and enjoy your head-turning ride.
sure looks like a blast.
As for the experience you may be partaking in, the ride looks choppy, and the sound of a chainsaw running behind you may startle the local wildlife, but it looks like you can almost whip out some doughnuts on this thing and even get an inch or so of airtime, terrain willing.
In some parts of the world, it's cold outside. So, what else to do than whip up a Tank Chair for riding around once the snow has melted. Heck, why not add some studs to those tires and surprise everybody with a snowmobile.
From the minds at Make it Extreme comes a two-part video project that will take you through the steps necessary to build your very own track vehicle. Best of all, once it's finished, all you've got to do is put on a helmet and hit the throttle.
We've featured works from this crew before, and most often than not, if they're building a vehicle of sorts, it usually ends up being on tracks. However, seeing as how military-grade equipment isn't something you can just find around in a junkyard, Make it Extreme creates their vehicles with things like old tires, scrap metal, and a whole bunch of sweat and ingenuity.
The first video below shows the channel's craftsman putting together the pieces that will ultimately be assembled in the second video. It's here that we see what it takes to make a simple track construction inclusive of a suspension system.
From there, the rollers are attached to a steel frame, and large bearings are added to the mix. These bearings will ultimately include a spring to create a suspension system. The process mentioned above is repeated as there are two sides to the Tank Chair.
The first video ends with two completed tracks and the motor, which will be mounted to a frame and connected to the tracks. Get ready for that one.
The second video shows the final steps needed to assemble and connect the aforementioned components. This means making another frame, mounting the motor, and building up from there.
a couple of curved steel strips are added, and already you can start to see Chair Tank taking its final shape.
Onto those steel strips, the chair is finally added and a few more bits of steel welded to help stop the tank from tipping over in case of over-braking (also works as a footrest). Oh, the seat also seems to be a motorized one and can slide, lean, and lower or raise at the press of a button.
Speaking of buttons, levers for throttle are added to the frame and the rest of the engine. A gas tank is then mounted to the seat's backrest, fuel lines connected, and enjoy your head-turning ride.
sure looks like a blast.
As for the experience you may be partaking in, the ride looks choppy, and the sound of a chainsaw running behind you may startle the local wildlife, but it looks like you can almost whip out some doughnuts on this thing and even get an inch or so of airtime, terrain willing.
In some parts of the world, it's cold outside. So, what else to do than whip up a Tank Chair for riding around once the snow has melted. Heck, why not add some studs to those tires and surprise everybody with a snowmobile.