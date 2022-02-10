This Vintage 1955 Spartan Mansion Trailer Is Tailored to the Movie Star Among Us

Years later, this mobile habitat would fall into the hands of two very lucky and fortunate owners, Stephanie and Baldomero Fernandez of Los Angeles, California, that run a mobile home rental service based on this 1955 Spartan Mansion.
To understand what we're looking at today, allow me to start at the beginning of this story. If you're ever out in L.A., Kenyon is the name you need to find if you want to take this machine out for a spin. On the other hand, if you're going to get your very own habitat like this one, you'll need to get ahold of another crew, So Cal Vintage Trailer.
If this crew is new to you, I'll admit, they're new to me too. However, they've been in the vintage trailer restoration and modification business for quite some time now and pride themselves on quite the portfolio.
What this crew does is handle their client's dreams from start to finish, in the process, tearing down, sanitizing, and rebuilding the dream home customers want and pay for. But remember, custom dreams cost quite a pretty penny, and no, the amount paid for this one-of-a-kind Mansion has not been disclosed.
exact model Mansion this may be haven't been revealed. But, that doesn't take away from the fact that Kenyon probably dumped quite a bit of cash into this home, especially since they've transformed it into a business.
What we are told, on the other hand, is that the home is 32 feet (9.75 meters) long and 8 feet (2.4 meters) wide, and in that space, guests will find everything they need to survive happily for or as long as their pockets will allow.
Two entrances are available to access the interior space, each leading directly into areas that can be used for sleeping and dining. The space in between will be host to things like the kitchen, bathroom, and entertainment center.
I chose to bring this mobile home to light because the interior still offers the vintage feel that maybe your grandparents may have felt, something to do with that wood paneling.
the exterior skinning are about the only two features that may feel as though they've been transported through time to today. The rest of the home is as modern as possible.
To kick things off, take the Samsung 4K OLED TV as an example. How about a Miele 16,000 BTU Combi cooktop and 1,600-watt speed oven? Maybe the rainfall shower will do it for you? No? Hmm, let's keep going then.
A sound system can be found inside and equipped with an Onkyo 7.2-channel receiver with Bluetooth and WiFi will be directing sound towards your years via seven Polk Audio speakers and a subwoofer branded Yamaha. Heck, it sounds like I could bring along my ax and jam out. How about Donabe earthenware, wine glasses, decanter, and a slew of other utensils for spicing things up.
Wait a second; makeup corner, dimmable lights, what seems to be a director's chair; I think I'm starting to get the idea of who Kenyon may be tailored to, none other than some sort of entertainment industry star. Kenyon even mentions that there are countless outlets for hooking up appliances designed for "glam."
As for the exterior of this home, we can clearly see that polished aluminum is used for skinning, but no mention of insulation of any other weather barriers. There's really no need. After all, if you're tailoring to movies stars and such, you better be offering a pristine experience.
Now, it's not every day that you see a mobile habitat from 1955 that is still going strong nearly 70 years later. But, with a bit of attention and some modern touches, it is possible. I wonder how much it costs to rent this sucker.
