Kentucky-Born Vega Teardrop Camper Is a Capable Off-Road Habitat for Low Bucks

Today, that manufacturer is Kentucky-based Cedar Ridge Campers. This little-known family-owned business sprang out of love for the outdoors, and soon after creating their first personal camper, everything just snowballed. While it's not clear when this crew started manufacturing campers, you can let their work speak for itself.
On that note, we can take a look at the teardrop camper that started it all, the one and only Vega. I chose to shed light on Vega because it presents itself as both capable and affordable. These traits are achieved by a blend of both modern and classic building techniques and materials.
Now, Vega is the type of trailer available in several packages, the Base, AT, and XT, each tuned to different needs and capabilities. But, the Base starts off at no more than 10,995 USD (9,618 EUR at current exchange rates). The AT version will start off at 12,995 USD (11,369 EUR), while XT (Extreme Terrain) starts at 17,495 USD (15,306 EUR).
Because Vega is built using structural core foam techniques and materials, Cedar Ridge was able to keep the overall weight of this trailer at under 1,000 lbs. The exterior is lined with aluminum sheets, but Cedar Ridge also offers the option of spraying your shell with a bed liner, offering a flush and uniform surface that should help repel the elements.
Cedar Ridge modifies the frame for the AT version, raises the ground clearance to 16 in (41 cm), adds electric brakes and an articulating hitch, and a Timbren 2,200 lb (998 kg) independent suspension. Jeep-style fenders top it off.
XT, on the other hand, is as off-road as possible. A tube steel frame, 16 in wheels, 33 in AT tires, electric brakes, standard bed liner exterior, leveling jacks, and a 3,500 lb (1,587 kg) HD suspension from Timbren complete this version.
Now, inside this habitat, it seems to be Baltic birch all the way from paneling to cupboards, storage, and even a work table, all birch. You can opt for walnut if you wish, but you'll have to add an extra 450 USD to your final rate. You'll have room for two guests, made possible by a foam mattress with 58 in x 80 in (147 cm x 203 cm) dimensions.
Outside the camper, things start to get interesting. Even though Vega features an exterior galley, as is customary of teardrop campers, this space is entirely customizable. Best of all, you can do this to both sides of the trailer. The remaining area is designed to offer a countertop where to unfurl your master chef skills and store foodstuffs.
decide to go through the configurator to build your own dream Vega, at one point, you'll be asked to modify your galley to your liking. You can start by replacing would-be storage into things like a slide-out table, sink and stove combo, partner stove, or use as a pantry drawer.
There's just one catch to building your own Vega. Anything other than the things you've read above (galley modifications and optional features not included) will cost you extra. However, I decided to see how much my decked-out version of Vega would run me, and at the end of it all, with awning, dual kitchen setup, electrical power, a water heater and shower, and a few others cost me 18,690 USD (16,345 EUR).
That's all built around the Base version, so if you were to go for a full-out XT experience, add another seven grand or so and still find yourself hanging around the 25,000 USD mark. Something to consider if you're in the market for a mobile habitat built right here in our own backyard.
On that note, we can take a look at the teardrop camper that started it all, the one and only Vega. I chose to shed light on Vega because it presents itself as both capable and affordable. These traits are achieved by a blend of both modern and classic building techniques and materials.
Now, Vega is the type of trailer available in several packages, the Base, AT, and XT, each tuned to different needs and capabilities. But, the Base starts off at no more than 10,995 USD (9,618 EUR at current exchange rates). The AT version will start off at 12,995 USD (11,369 EUR), while XT (Extreme Terrain) starts at 17,495 USD (15,306 EUR).
Because Vega is built using structural core foam techniques and materials, Cedar Ridge was able to keep the overall weight of this trailer at under 1,000 lbs. The exterior is lined with aluminum sheets, but Cedar Ridge also offers the option of spraying your shell with a bed liner, offering a flush and uniform surface that should help repel the elements.
Cedar Ridge modifies the frame for the AT version, raises the ground clearance to 16 in (41 cm), adds electric brakes and an articulating hitch, and a Timbren 2,200 lb (998 kg) independent suspension. Jeep-style fenders top it off.
XT, on the other hand, is as off-road as possible. A tube steel frame, 16 in wheels, 33 in AT tires, electric brakes, standard bed liner exterior, leveling jacks, and a 3,500 lb (1,587 kg) HD suspension from Timbren complete this version.
Now, inside this habitat, it seems to be Baltic birch all the way from paneling to cupboards, storage, and even a work table, all birch. You can opt for walnut if you wish, but you'll have to add an extra 450 USD to your final rate. You'll have room for two guests, made possible by a foam mattress with 58 in x 80 in (147 cm x 203 cm) dimensions.
Outside the camper, things start to get interesting. Even though Vega features an exterior galley, as is customary of teardrop campers, this space is entirely customizable. Best of all, you can do this to both sides of the trailer. The remaining area is designed to offer a countertop where to unfurl your master chef skills and store foodstuffs.
decide to go through the configurator to build your own dream Vega, at one point, you'll be asked to modify your galley to your liking. You can start by replacing would-be storage into things like a slide-out table, sink and stove combo, partner stove, or use as a pantry drawer.
There's just one catch to building your own Vega. Anything other than the things you've read above (galley modifications and optional features not included) will cost you extra. However, I decided to see how much my decked-out version of Vega would run me, and at the end of it all, with awning, dual kitchen setup, electrical power, a water heater and shower, and a few others cost me 18,690 USD (16,345 EUR).
That's all built around the Base version, so if you were to go for a full-out XT experience, add another seven grand or so and still find yourself hanging around the 25,000 USD mark. Something to consider if you're in the market for a mobile habitat built right here in our own backyard.