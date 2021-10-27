2022 Game Changer Pro Is the Most Versatile Toy Hauler, Built for Off-Grid Exploring

It’s no longer summer, but you can always find the perfect moment for an adventure. Using a reliable, well-designed trailer is one of the best ways to travel where you want to go while still having your favorite adventure toys with you. The new Game Changer Pro could be the perfect toy hauler.
Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) officially launched the 2022 Game Changer and Game Changer Pro Series RVs, each available in bumper pull and fifth wheel configurations. These names are well suited because ATC’s trailers are equipped with an “industry-first configurable furniture track system.”
Configurable furniture can be added to this track system, then easily taken out of the way to make room for toys. It’s all up to the customers’ preferences – they can use the space as a large living area, with sofas, beds, and dinettes, or use it to secure motorcycles, ATVs, or even a full-size vehicle.
These toy haulers are also built to last and withstand anything, with a fully integrated aluminum frame and without any wood that could deteriorate or fasteners that could become loose over time.
For 2022, ATC went even further by integrating a 200 W solar panel on all models, with optional upgrades for a 400 W version and an 800 W off-grid package.
In terms of standard features, the 2022 fifth wheel toy haulers include a large capacity refrigerator, plus a loft and removable partition wall (for the 4023 Gamer Changer PRO Series floor plans), which make this configuration even more versatile.
The 2022 bumper pull toy haulers switched to electric stabilizer jacks (instead of manual), which are more convenient, and include premier perimeter skirting, which was only available for fifth-wheel configurations until now.
The ATC 2022 Game Changer and Game Changer Pro Series units are currently available at the company’s dealers across the U.S.
