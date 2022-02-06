Airstream's eStream Concept Is a Whole New Level of Mobile Living: For a Modern Age

Folks, the electrification of our lives extends far beyond just cars, PCs, and smart devices. Now, it's reaching the RV industry, and the things coming out seem to be a whole new level to off-grid and mobile living.
Take, for instance, eStream, Airstream's newest concept completed in conjunction with parent company THOR Industries. It's meant to be a symbol of what the future of this industry may end up looking like. If it does, I don't think anyone among us will be having any problems with how things turn out.
Now, the eStream is a whole lot of habitat to take in at once. So, I will try and stick to the essential features that set this machine apart from all others.
This is done by various systems, including batteries and drive-assist motors. Yes, motors that assist while driving. Is it so hard to grasp? Frankly, it's about time someone started taking that idea seriously. Sure, a few manufacturers have tampered with this idea before, but if Airstream pulls this off, it may just set the trend in motion.
This feature does go a bit beyond just self-parking and is in place mainly to help your vehicle's efficiency remain untouched, even though you're towing a mobile home behind you. With the largest battery available (up to 80 kWh), Airstream says that your vehicle's towing range can be extended up to 75% compared to trailers with no such systems.
While the average American home uses somewhere around 35 kWh a day, the reason eStream features this much power is to operate everything you'll find inside. This is because the interior is completed with electric appliances. Everything, from the water heater to stovetop, fridge, shower and bathroom systems, all of it, electric.
While not much is yet known about what materials go into putting eStream together, the images in the gallery will give you an understanding that even the construction is a bit different from previous Airstream models. Inside, it looks as though Airstream is really starting to use molded composites to keep this sucker as lightweight and durable as ever.
And that's not even the end of the story. In reality, a slew of systems and hardware are what make the eStream concept what it is. However, if this machine starts to grab people's interests, be sure to see it in the future.
For now, this machine is just a concept, but it shows the true potential of a modern-day RV. Oh, and don't worry about how much this sucker may end up costing. Considering all the love and attention eStream has been given and the ability to sleep four guests, I can't imagine it selling for anything lower than $100K. Get ready for one heck of a mobile living future.
Take, for instance, eStream, Airstream's newest concept completed in conjunction with parent company THOR Industries. It's meant to be a symbol of what the future of this industry may end up looking like. If it does, I don't think anyone among us will be having any problems with how things turn out.
Now, the eStream is a whole lot of habitat to take in at once. So, I will try and stick to the essential features that set this machine apart from all others.
This is done by various systems, including batteries and drive-assist motors. Yes, motors that assist while driving. Is it so hard to grasp? Frankly, it's about time someone started taking that idea seriously. Sure, a few manufacturers have tampered with this idea before, but if Airstream pulls this off, it may just set the trend in motion.
This feature does go a bit beyond just self-parking and is in place mainly to help your vehicle's efficiency remain untouched, even though you're towing a mobile home behind you. With the largest battery available (up to 80 kWh), Airstream says that your vehicle's towing range can be extended up to 75% compared to trailers with no such systems.
While the average American home uses somewhere around 35 kWh a day, the reason eStream features this much power is to operate everything you'll find inside. This is because the interior is completed with electric appliances. Everything, from the water heater to stovetop, fridge, shower and bathroom systems, all of it, electric.
While not much is yet known about what materials go into putting eStream together, the images in the gallery will give you an understanding that even the construction is a bit different from previous Airstream models. Inside, it looks as though Airstream is really starting to use molded composites to keep this sucker as lightweight and durable as ever.
And that's not even the end of the story. In reality, a slew of systems and hardware are what make the eStream concept what it is. However, if this machine starts to grab people's interests, be sure to see it in the future.
For now, this machine is just a concept, but it shows the true potential of a modern-day RV. Oh, and don't worry about how much this sucker may end up costing. Considering all the love and attention eStream has been given and the ability to sleep four guests, I can't imagine it selling for anything lower than $100K. Get ready for one heck of a mobile living future.