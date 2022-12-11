Tuned BMW M4 Coupe Wants to Render the CSL Useless

Be it for daily driving or the occasional thrashing at the track, G-Power seems to have a BMW M4 Coupe for every occasion, and all of them have much more power than the stock ones.
One of the latest to have been shared by them on social media looks a bit more special too, and it has those visual add-ons to thank for it.
These comprise that generously-sized apron attached to the front bumper, more muscular side skirts, new diffuser out back, with side flicks, and trunk-mounted wing. With their partially orange finish, these parts provide contrast to the gray look of the car, which rides on black multi-spoke alloys.
As for the icing on the cake, you will have to pop the hood open, as it revolves around the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine. A lot of work went into it in order to boost the output and torque to 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft). That is a significant improvement over the stock M4, which has 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) in the Competition variant.
You are probably curious how quick it is from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), but the tuner has yet to answer this question. Nevertheless, the sprint time has probably dropped to around 3.0 seconds, considering that it can do it in 3.5 seconds without any outside intervention whatsoever in the AWD configuration. The rear-wheel drive model is 0.4 seconds slower. An increased V-max is also on the list at G-Power, which has other stuff available for the M4 on their shelves.
Giving yours this much oomph, which is pretty much comparable to the modern-day supercar establishment, will set you back a little over €14,300 in Europe, or $15,050 at today’s exchange rates. So, would you boost the power of your M4 with this kit if you had one?
