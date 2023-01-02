Virtual 2005 Ford Mustang GT Makes S197 a Partially Widebody, Slammed Pony

What makes any car a true automotive icon? Well, there are many factors – and chief among them should be the ability to use it as a blank canvas to make it your own.
They say about the C8 Chevy Corvette that ‘America’s sports car’ is one of the best such ‘paintings.’ But some other people might easily argue that a bundle of other legendary nameplates also fits the description perfectly. Both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
Speaking of the latter, here is Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who shared his favorite CGI Ford Mustang GT model year in between a HotCars project commission, or two. This time around, he let personal imagination run rampant, to the tune of a 2005 Ford Mustang GT cavalcade.
Deeply involved with commissioned work on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, this pixel master has been less prone to share personal ideas as of late – the last time we saw something like that was back when he played with stuff like a brawny Mitsubishi Galant or a quirky, stanced Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow widebody Ute! Now, one of his favorite Mustangs ever, the 2005 GT version, makes a quick appearance during the holiday season that just passed.
From afar, it may look like any other virtual tuning job – complete with a lowered atmosphere, a fresh widebody attitude, plus a lot of signature bespoke aerodynamic elements. The latter includes stuff like the ducktail spoiler, the vintage-styled bulging hood, and more. Hey, there is even a restomod-like LED treatment for the front and rear lights, just to signal that something is amiss. But the real strength of this CGI project lies elsewhere.
Unlike many other JDM-styled muscle car projects, and although there are some big-lipped dual-tone aftermarket wheels to further strengthen the lowered stance, this isn’t a full widebody project. Instead, the CGI expert decided on a quirky yet cool appearance of a top-heavy kit that seems almost unfinished. Alas, the beauty is in the tiny details, and we can certainly understand if this isn’t everyone’s digital cup of Mustang tea.
But this was, from the start, a personal love letter to the S197 fifth-generation Mustang. As a reminder, that iteration of the iconic pony car arrived for the 2005 model year in traditional two-door coupe and Convertible attire and served as a big departure from the ‘New Edge’ styling of its predecessor. Instead, the Blue Oval company wanted to hark back to Mustang’s origins, hence the retro-modern styling. And, frankly, this CGI design project captures that very essence, in a partial new-yet-old widebody styling.
