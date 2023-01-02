Kia Pickup Truck Rendered With Telluride Styling Cues, Doesn’t Look Half Bad

In production since 2019 for the 2020 model year, the Kia Telluride is a commercially successful utility vehicle manufactured in the U.S. in West Point, Georgia. Twinned with the South Korea-built Hyundai Palisade, the larger sibling of the Sorento received a well-deserved refresh in April 2022 for the 2023 model year at the New York International Auto Show.

