Kia Confirms the Stinger's Death With New Tribute Edition Capped at 1,000 Copies

Production of the Kia Stinger will come to an end in just a few months, and the Korean automaker is celebrating its sports sedan by introducing a new limited edition dubbed the Tribute.
Capped at 1,000 units worldwide, the 2023 Kia Stinger Tribute Edition has just premiered, with the company announcing that it features several novelties inside and out, and the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 engine under the hood.
“The Stinger Tribute Edition denotes an important chapter in the story of Kia’s high-performance ethos,” said Senior VP and Chief of Purchase CX Design Sub-division, Chang Sung Ryu. “Featuring an exclusive color and interior trim never before seen on the sedan, it also serves as a fitting celebration of the Stinger’s contribution to the Kia brand.”
Joining the existing Ascot Green paint finish is the new Moonscape Matte Gray. The car also gets several black accents that can be seen on the side mirror casings, and on the brake calipers that were made by Brembo. The 19-inch wheels sport a glossy black look and contribute to its special nature.
Greeting users upon opening the doors are the new side sills, and once inside, they will see additional changes, such as the Terracotta Brown leather upholstery that was wrapped around the seats, steering wheel, and door cards. For a sportier look, the new Stinger Tribute Edition has carbon-effect trim too, on the door cards and upper panel of the center console.
As we already told you, the limited edition model is powered by the twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6. The mill pushes out 368 hp (373 ps / 275 kW) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque, and it is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
At the time of writing, Kia had yet to confirm how many units of the entire production lot are destined for the United States. Moreover, we don’t know how much it will cost either, so we will hear more about it when the time comes. Meanwhile, we will remind you that there are only two grades available for the Stinger, the GT-Line and GT2, with MSRPs of $36,590 and $51,790.
The former uses a 2.5-liter four-pot, with 300 hp (304 ps / 224 kW) and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm), and the latter packs the aforementioned V6. The higher spec is also better equipped, sporting stuff such as the sunroof, Harman Kardon premium audio, Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats with memory setting for the driver, heated rear outboard seats, and head-up display. Choosing the entry-level variant will get you leather upholstery, heated front seats, smartphone integration, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, wireless charging pad for compatible devices, smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, and others. The all-wheel drive system is an option on this model.
