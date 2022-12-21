Kia Confirms the Stinger's Death With New Tribute Edition Capped at 1,000 Copies

More on this:

1 Another Cool Sedan Bites the Dust as EV6 Revolution Takes Flagship Duties From Kia Stinger

2 2022 Kia Stinger GT Races Cadillac CT5-V, It’s Pretty Close

3 Kia Stinger Will Reportedly End Production in 2023, Electric Sedan Due in 2025

4 Death Knell Will Reportedly Sound for Two More Sedans in the U.S., Including a Sporty One

5 Kia Stinger Production May End in 2022 Due to Slowing Demand