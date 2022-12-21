1959 Caddy Eldorado Biarritz Virtually Returns to See If 2023 Might Be Cooler

If people could name just one post-WWII automobile that best encapsulates the flourishing America of the times, a lot of poll voters would probably favor the Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz.
The Caddy Eldorado nameplate was born in 1952 (and lasted for half a century, until 2002, throughout no less than twelve generations) to sit at the top or near the tip of the company’s model pyramid. The original was a two-door convertible, and that body type quickly came to symbolize both the series and the fabled American dream even after GM introduced additional hardtop (both two- and four-door) versions.
Today, Cadillac’s Eldorado has a planet-sized cult following, and no one should be surprised that even some of its distinct model years have attained the coveted status. One of them, for sure, is also the 1959MY of the Biarritz two-door convertible. And we have seen examples pop up everywhere, from Jennifer Garner (and son) using a crimson unit for the summer’s Fourth of July parade to Caddys that look ready to drop jaws and nuke anyone’s bank account if interested in taking them home.
And that is solely across the real world. Meanwhile, the ’59 Caddy Eldorado Biarritz is also a darling of the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. The latter usually do not care about the purists going berserk in a fit of rage or starting to run amuck crying their outrage, so even digital art projects with a Hemi V8 tucked in the middle of the Eldorado are a go, no matter if they might give off Chevy El Camino vibes.
The latest digital interpretation of a 1959 Caddy Eldorado Biarritz convertible arrives courtesy of Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media. He continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars after previously imagining a return for the legendary Ferrari F40 (also embedded below, since we didn’t have time for a proper feature) or the iconic Toyota 2000GT.
Now, this reinterpretation of the classic piece of 1950s Americana might be deeply unsettling for vintage car fans. After all, the 1959 Caddy Eldorado Biarritz convertible has a murdered-out appearance that is more fit and proper for a dark neo-noir dystopian sci-fi Hollywood flick, rather than a collector’s garage. Plus, it comes with hidden LED headlights, a thin strip of light acting as DRLs, rear LED taillights (not for the tailfins, hopefully), and a generally meaner, lowered stance.
Plus, let us not forget about the larger aftermarket-style black-matching wheels, of course. Frankly, there is just one other CGI design feature that is missing from the pack. That would be a thoroughly widebody aerodynamic kit. Well, that would have been something to behold in a late 1950s classic!
Today, Cadillac’s Eldorado has a planet-sized cult following, and no one should be surprised that even some of its distinct model years have attained the coveted status. One of them, for sure, is also the 1959MY of the Biarritz two-door convertible. And we have seen examples pop up everywhere, from Jennifer Garner (and son) using a crimson unit for the summer’s Fourth of July parade to Caddys that look ready to drop jaws and nuke anyone’s bank account if interested in taking them home.
And that is solely across the real world. Meanwhile, the ’59 Caddy Eldorado Biarritz is also a darling of the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. The latter usually do not care about the purists going berserk in a fit of rage or starting to run amuck crying their outrage, so even digital art projects with a Hemi V8 tucked in the middle of the Eldorado are a go, no matter if they might give off Chevy El Camino vibes.
The latest digital interpretation of a 1959 Caddy Eldorado Biarritz convertible arrives courtesy of Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media. He continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars after previously imagining a return for the legendary Ferrari F40 (also embedded below, since we didn’t have time for a proper feature) or the iconic Toyota 2000GT.
Now, this reinterpretation of the classic piece of 1950s Americana might be deeply unsettling for vintage car fans. After all, the 1959 Caddy Eldorado Biarritz convertible has a murdered-out appearance that is more fit and proper for a dark neo-noir dystopian sci-fi Hollywood flick, rather than a collector’s garage. Plus, it comes with hidden LED headlights, a thin strip of light acting as DRLs, rear LED taillights (not for the tailfins, hopefully), and a generally meaner, lowered stance.
Plus, let us not forget about the larger aftermarket-style black-matching wheels, of course. Frankly, there is just one other CGI design feature that is missing from the pack. That would be a thoroughly widebody aerodynamic kit. Well, that would have been something to behold in a late 1950s classic!