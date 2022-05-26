Death Knell Will Reportedly Sound for Two More Sedans in the U.S., Including a Sporty One

More on this:

1 Another Mid-Size Sedan Will Reportedly Bite the Dust, One With a 37-Year History

2 Another Sedan Bites the Dust: Vauxhall Insignia Dropped From the UK

3 You Can Pretty Much Kiss the Stinger Goodbye, Hints Kia Design Boss

4 2022 Kia K5 Updated With New Corporate Logo, More Options

5 Mazda6 Sedan, CX-3 Crossover Discontinued in the United States for 2022