Death Knell Will Reportedly Sound for Two More Sedans in the U.S., Including a Sporty One

Sedans, like various other body styles that are not crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, are slowly but surely dying, in the United States at least, as more and more customers tend to go for high riders for whatever reason.
As a result, several big nameplates have already been dropped from our market (and not only), and now two more are about to face the execution squad. Quoting insiders with knowledge of the matter, AutoNews says that the Kia K5 and Stinger are next in line to be dropped from the U.S.
Discontinuing the mid-size four-door is hardly a surprise, considering that its sibling, the Hyundai Sonata, with whom it shares many nuts and bolts, will be dropped too, as we have recently learned. However, the premium compact sports sedan has only been in the market since the 2018 model year, and will not live to see a new generation, if the report is correct.
The Kia Stinger is understood to be the first one to bite the dust, as production could end after this quarter. Truth be told, it hasn’t been a best-seller, but it has proved that the Korean automaker can actually make exciting stuff too, and not just mainstream models that can get you to and fro. In case you forgot, it shares its construction with the Genesis G70, featuring a front-engine, and rear- or all-wheel drive layout, taking on the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Audi A4 (the A4 is FWD or AWD), among others.
Like it or not, everything points toward the Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5 (previously known as the Optima), and Stinger getting axed. These three models will eventually join the sedan graveyard stateside, where the Volkswagen Passat, Ford Fusion, Buick Regal, Mazda 6, and many other four-door vehicles that used to be a common sight nationwide now rest in peace.
