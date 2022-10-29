2022 Kia Stinger GT Races Cadillac CT5-V, It’s Pretty Close

Inspired by the GT Concept from the 2011 Frankfurt Auto Show and the GT4 Stinger Concept from the 2014 North American International Auto Show, the Stinger used to be the sportiest model in the lineup. Expected to be discontinued in April 2023, the rear-drive sedan from South Korea won’t receive a direct successor. The sporting character of the Stinger will be carried on by the EV6 GT, and there’s no looking back for Kia, which intends to start making electric vehicles in the United States in 2025.
The 2022 model in the clip below is the six-cylinder GT rather than the four-cylinder trim level that Kia calls the GT-Line. Boasting all-wheel drive and eight forward ratios, the South Korean sedan tips the scales at 4,179 pounds (1,896 kilograms), which is pretty darn hefty indeed. By comparison, the black-painted Cadillac on the other lane weighs 3,974 pounds (1,803 kilograms) in this configuration, as in the six-pot CT5-V.
Revealed with much pomp and circumstance for the 2020 model year, even though everyone was looking forward to the eight-cylinder CT5-V Blackwing, the CT5-V features the LGY twin-turbo V6, which is closely related to the LGW twin-turbo sixer in the CT6. Rated at 360 horsepower and 405 pound-foot (549 Nm) of torque, this lump is connected to a ten-speed automatic developed by the Ford Motor Company rather than GM.
Hyundai Transys is the supplier of the Stinger’s eight-speed unit, and the 3.3-liter Lambda II T-GDi engine is eight ponies more powerful than its American rival. On the other hand, torque peaks at 376 lb-ft (510 Nm). The question is, can the Kia assert dominance in the quarter mile? Based on the headline, it could be anyone’s race. The first two races are conducted from a dig, with the Stinger gapping the CT5-V by small margins on both occasions.
The first roll, conducted from 32 miles per hour (circa 50 kilometers per hour), ends in victory for the Caddy. The second roll, which kicks off at 52 miles per hour (circa 80 kilometers per hour), is a far much closer affair. The Stinger gets its revenge, ending the day with a score of 3 victories to 1.
The 2022 Kia Stinger GT vs. Cadillac CT5-V video was uploaded today, and as ever, it was filmed at Sam CarLegion’s usual location in Canada.
