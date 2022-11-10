Another Cool Sedan Bites the Dust as EV Revolution Takes Flagship Duties From Kia Stinger

SUV

After Kia officially revealed the 2023 model year pricing and version strategy for the American-spec EV6 battery-powered compact crossover, now it is the right time to check out what happens across the Atlantic Ocean on a remote Brexit-style island. So, over to the United Kingdom, full electron steam ahead, then.After all, we can also be poetical after Kia dropped a title like “Stinger exits stage left as EV6 GT waits in the wings” on us. Maybe it was devised to soften the blow of finding out that mid-size Stinger five-door liftbacks will be available no longer on the market – though only after current customer orders are completely fulfilled.Anyway, from now on, British customers will have to settle with the smaller EV6 GT “as Kia’s flagship grand tourer (after the) Stinger is withdrawn from sale in the UK.” By the way, the first customer deliveries of the 577-hp all-electric CUV are expected during the current quarter of the year. Well, at least the EV6 GT is fast, to the tune of sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds.As a reminder, the Kia Stinger fastback has been available since 2017 (with enhancements offered in 2021), and in the top specification with the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, it was the South Korean automaker’s flagship in terms of acceleration duties, hitting 62 mph in 4.7 seconds. Now, though, its crown – along with its place in showrooms – will be snatched by the 740 Nm (546 lb-ft)model.Built on the Hyundai Kia Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), fitted with a long-range 77.4battery pack under the cabin floor, and packing an 800V punch, the Kia EV6 GT also has a driving range of 265 miles (426 km) and fast-charge capabilities of 10-to-80% SoC (state of charge) in as little as 18 minutes.