Kia Pickup Truck Makes Spy Photo Debut, It Could Be One of Two New Electric Trucks

2 Nov 2022, 21:44 UTC ·
On March 3rd, 2022, during the Kia CEO Investor Day, the South Korean automaker said that it plans to launch “at least two BEVs per year” in order to build a lineup of 14 battery-electric vehicles by 2027. Compared to the previous version of the BEV plan, the company added three all-electric vehicles to the mix, as in two trucks and an entry-level model.
The pickup trucks are of utmost importance for this story, with Kia confirming “a dedicated electric pickup truck and a strategic model for emerging markets.” The question is, what could this camouflage prototype be? The front end is directly inspired by the Mohave, a body-on-frame utility vehicle that comes exclusively with a turbo diesel V6.

Similarities also include the design of the side mirrors and front windows, and at the back, you’ll notice a beefy differential that looks remarkably similar to the rear differential of the Mohave. Spied in South Korea, the prototype features temporary plates that don’t offer a clue in regard to what’s hiding under the hood. Coming courtesy of @kia_club_official on Instagram, the low-resolution photos shared on bobaedream.co.kr don’t reveal much in this regard either. It’s hard to tell if a radiator is hiding behind the ginormous front grille, and the exhaust is nowhere to be seen.

Turning our attention back to the all-electric pickups confirmed by Kia in March 2022, could this be a test mule for one of them? Considering that South Korea is a developed economy, this fellow is – most likely - the dedicated electric pickup rather than the one for emerging markets.

Kia Club Official, which isn’t officially affiliated with Kia, says that a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 may be in the offing in addition to all-electric drive, which doesn’t make sense given the automaker’s choice of words. “Dedicated electric pickup truck” means just that, full stop. Kia Club Official further notes a rigid rear axle, a self-locking diff, and a transfer case, which aren’t compatible with the E-GMP platform of the EV6.

Whatever this prototype may preview, there’s no denying that Kia is getting serious about launching a pickup truck – or two – in the near future.



