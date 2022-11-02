Kia Pickup Truck Makes Spy Photo Debut, It Could Be One of Two New Electric Trucks

On March 3rd, 2022, during the Kia CEO Investor Day, the South Korean automaker said that it plans to launch “at least two BEVs per year” in order to build a lineup of 14 battery-electric vehicles by 2027. Compared to the previous version of the BEV plan, the company added three all-electric vehicles to the mix, as in two trucks and an entry-level model.

8 photos