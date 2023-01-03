Cristiano Ronaldo Flies In for Second Medical Onboard Massive Private Jet

As one of the world’s highest-paid and highest-rated athletes, Cristiano Ronaldo is accustomed to traveling to places in style. But something a bit more special was needed for his latest trip, which is but the final step toward writing football history for the world’s biggest salary.
Some hours ago, Ronaldo landed in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, where he’s scheduled to undergo the second battery of medical tests ahead of his official introduction as the newest addition to the Al Nassr team, the oldest football club in the country. The trip was an event in and of itself, onboard a massive private jet that sparked some confusion and jokes on social media about whether it was a mansion or a plane.
On the way there, both Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted to their respective social media from inside the plane, with Georgina offering a more detailed look at the luxurious life the family leads. Celebrities often lead outrageous, lavish lives, but Ronaldo is in a league of his own.
Photos from inside the plane show the elegant living area of the aircraft, with Georgina casually chilling in sportswear, but with a fur coat and enough diamonds to sink the Titanic, and a gorgeous Hermes nearby, as well as what can only be the master bedroom, with a gigantic king-size bed. Meanwhile, Ronaldo limited himself to greeting the Al Nassr fans and informing them that he was on the way.
As it turns out, the luxurious private jet was neither of the two private planes Ronaldo calls his own. He owns a $68 million Gulfstream G650 with an all-custom interior, and a smaller and cheaper (at just $25 million) G200. Last summer, the latter was listed for sale, but no word if it secured a buyer in the end.
Since this trip counts as business, it makes sense for the private jet to have been a charter paid for by the team. Considering Ronaldo is the biggest star to ever sign with the team, as well as the reported $200 million a year salary (including advertising) he’ll get paid, it also makes sense for bosses to want to roll out the red carpet for him – and, with it, the fanciest private jet that money can get.
If the $200 million yearly salary is confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo is set for the history books for the highest salary in the sport. His move to Al Nassr comes after his acrimonious exit from Manchester United, and might be his last job before retirement. Upon his landing in Riyadh, where he was met by legions of fans, he is scheduled for his second medical and, if everything goes well, might make his debut with the F.C. this week, after the formal introduction.
On the way there, both Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted to their respective social media from inside the plane, with Georgina offering a more detailed look at the luxurious life the family leads. Celebrities often lead outrageous, lavish lives, but Ronaldo is in a league of his own.
Photos from inside the plane show the elegant living area of the aircraft, with Georgina casually chilling in sportswear, but with a fur coat and enough diamonds to sink the Titanic, and a gorgeous Hermes nearby, as well as what can only be the master bedroom, with a gigantic king-size bed. Meanwhile, Ronaldo limited himself to greeting the Al Nassr fans and informing them that he was on the way.
As it turns out, the luxurious private jet was neither of the two private planes Ronaldo calls his own. He owns a $68 million Gulfstream G650 with an all-custom interior, and a smaller and cheaper (at just $25 million) G200. Last summer, the latter was listed for sale, but no word if it secured a buyer in the end.
Since this trip counts as business, it makes sense for the private jet to have been a charter paid for by the team. Considering Ronaldo is the biggest star to ever sign with the team, as well as the reported $200 million a year salary (including advertising) he’ll get paid, it also makes sense for bosses to want to roll out the red carpet for him – and, with it, the fanciest private jet that money can get.
If the $200 million yearly salary is confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo is set for the history books for the highest salary in the sport. His move to Al Nassr comes after his acrimonious exit from Manchester United, and might be his last job before retirement. Upon his landing in Riyadh, where he was met by legions of fans, he is scheduled for his second medical and, if everything goes well, might make his debut with the F.C. this week, after the formal introduction.
Cristiano Ronaldo has just landed in Riyadh ahead of his move to Al Nassr ???????? #Ronaldo— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2023
Second part of medical will be done on Tuesday, then he will be unveiled as new signing.
???? @ariyadhiah_br pic.twitter.com/a4vPUbaHFP