2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition Revealed With More Black Trim, Matte Bronze Wheels

The most popular mid-size sedan in America for 20 straight years will enter the 2023 model year with not much in the way of changes. The list begins with a new exterior color dubbed Reservoir Blue. The big news is the Nightshade Edition, which has been updated with black-trimmed headlights and taillights “for a stronger dose of attitude.”
Toyota offers the Nightshade Edition in SE front-wheel drive, SE all-wheel drive, and hybrid flavors in Midnight Black, White, and the aforementioned Reservoir Blue. All of them are equipped with a black-finished grille that features a sporty mesh insert borrowed from the TRD. The black rear spoiler, mirror caps, and exterior badges add to the visual pizzazz.
Gifted with sport-tuned suspension and 19-inch aluminum alloys finished in matte bronze, the Nightshade Edition accounted for approximately 5 percent of the Camry’s sales in the United States last year. For 2022, it’s on track to be 7 percent according to the Japanese automaker. Built in Kentucky, the Camry is available with a four-cylinder, a V6, and hybrid power. The most efficient of the lot is the LE Hybrid, which averages 52 mpg (4.5 l/100 km). The LE FWD with the four-pot engine, by comparison, is good for 32 mpg (7.3 l/100 km) on the Environmental Protection Agency's combined driving cycle.
No fewer than 18 exterior colors are available for this model year, and 10 airbags come standard. While on the subject of safety, every single Camry is equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ suite that includes automatic high beams, lane keeping technology, dynamic radar cruise control, road sign assist, as well as pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.
A repeat recipient of the Top Safety Pick+ accolade from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Camry also flaunts a rear seat reminder system that does exactly what its name suggests. Based on the TNGA-K platform of the RAV4, the mid-size sedan is covered by a 36-month or 36,000-mile (nearly 60,000 kilometers) basic new-vehicle warranty.
