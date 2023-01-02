Chevrolet Biscayne Makes Digital Comeback As Impala-Based Station Wagon

Introduced in 1958 as a replacement for the 210, the Chevrolet Biscayne was the company's second least expensive full-size that year. However, when the base Delray was discontinued in 1959, the Biscayne remained Chevrolet's entry-level full-size, a position it retained until the nameplate went into the history books in 1972.
While it shared styling cues with the fancier Bel Air and Impala and was quite popular at the time, Chevrolet chose not to revive the Biscayne. The Bel Air, for instance, made a brief return in 2002 as a concept car, while the Impala returned twice in the 1990s and remained in production until 2020. But this didn't stop digital artists from reviving the nameplate on modern platforms.
The last time we saw a modernized Biscayne, Instagram's "jlord8" chopped and lowered a Chevrolet Tahoe to create a station wagon rendition of the long-discontinued model. Not a bad idea now that wagons have lost almost all market share to SUVs and crossovers, but a scenario that's not very likely to happen.
A few days later and the designer returned with a different take on the Biscayne. It's also a station wagon, but is now based on the latest Chevrolet Impala. If you're not very familiar with the latter, the tenth-generation Impala was discontinued in 2020 after six years on the market.
The latest Impala was only offered as a four-door sedan, so a station wagon version wearing a Biscayne badge seems like a cool idea. Sadly, since the Impala isn't slated to make another comeback and since station wagons are pretty much dead and buried in the United States, this Biscayne grocery-getter will also remain stuck in the digital realm.
Unlike this rendering, the Biscayne was actually born as a two- and four-door sedan in 1958. The second-generation model (1959-1960) was also restricted to these body styles, with a four-door station wagon not offered until the 1962 model year. The grocery getter was discontinued in 1968, but the Canada-made fifth-gen version spawned a wagon from 1973 to 1975.
Unfortunately, wagons aren't coming back in showrooms anytime soon, so don't get your hopes up on getting new options regardless of nameplate and carmaker.
But if you're a fan of the Biscayne (and part of that minor cult following that prefers it over the Bel Air, Impala, and Caprice), you can always go for a four-door station wagon from the 1960s. There are plenty of them around and even though many were left to rot away in junkyards, the car market is still packed with restored examples.
A first-year, 1962 wagon can be had for as low as $20,000 in Excellent condition, while Fair models in need of restoration cost far less than $8,000. The 1968 version usually goes for a bit more, but you still won't spend more than $30,000 for a Concours-ready example.
