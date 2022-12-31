Tangerine 1978 Ford Mustang King Cobra Is the Definition of Malaise-Era Pizzaz

More on this:

1 Mustang II Was Ford's Way of Surviving the Challenging '70s, Focuses on Value for Cash

2 1978 Ford Mustang Is a Proper Muscle Car, Packs 400-HP Surprise Under the Hood

3 The Story of the Slow and Ugly Mustang II, the Nameplate's Unsung Hero

4 All-original 1978 Ford Mustang Pro Stock Racer Runs 9-Second Quarter-Mile

5 Ford Looks Back at the Mustang II