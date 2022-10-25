1959 Chevrolet Biscayne Rocks a Junkyard, Proves Beauty Is in the Eye of the Beholder

Chevrolet Biscayne was launched with a simple goal in mind: offer a more affordable alternative to the premium likes of Impala and Bel Air.
And in many ways, the GM brand managed to do this, though Biscayne’s mischance was the skyrocketing popularity of the Impala. In fact, the overnight hit that the Impala ended up becoming overshadowed most other Chevys sold during the ‘60s, including the Biscayne and the Bel Air.
Given the lower price, however, the Biscayne ended up becoming quite a popular project, especially these days when it can serve as a very solid starting point for an Impala clone.
Enter this 1959 example.
Posted on eBay by the folks over at Classic Cars of SC (username classiccarsofsc), this Biscayne looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time in what appears to be some sort of junkyard. It’s not a perfect-10 Chevrolet, that’s for sure, but on the other hand, it still looks solid enough to qualify as a restoration candidate.
The garage in charge of selling the car doesn’t provide too many specifics about this Biscayne, but the provided photos do show that some metal work is going to be required. The floors and the trunk seem rusty, and some serious patches will clearly be needed (though you should better go for new pans altogether).
The engine under the hood is as mysterious as possible, as this Biscayne is said to come with a V8 paired with a manual transmission. No further information was offered, so we don’t know if it’s running or not.
The good news is the car isn’t by any means expensive, though a lower price tag would make a little bit more sense given its rough shape. The Biscayne can be yours for $4,000, but some other offers might also be considered.
Given the lower price, however, the Biscayne ended up becoming quite a popular project, especially these days when it can serve as a very solid starting point for an Impala clone.
Enter this 1959 example.
Posted on eBay by the folks over at Classic Cars of SC (username classiccarsofsc), this Biscayne looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time in what appears to be some sort of junkyard. It’s not a perfect-10 Chevrolet, that’s for sure, but on the other hand, it still looks solid enough to qualify as a restoration candidate.
The garage in charge of selling the car doesn’t provide too many specifics about this Biscayne, but the provided photos do show that some metal work is going to be required. The floors and the trunk seem rusty, and some serious patches will clearly be needed (though you should better go for new pans altogether).
The engine under the hood is as mysterious as possible, as this Biscayne is said to come with a V8 paired with a manual transmission. No further information was offered, so we don’t know if it’s running or not.
The good news is the car isn’t by any means expensive, though a lower price tag would make a little bit more sense given its rough shape. The Biscayne can be yours for $4,000, but some other offers might also be considered.