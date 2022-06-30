1962 Chevrolet Biscayne Was Left To Rot in a Field, Comes Back to Life After 43 Years

Classic cars that have been left to rot away for decades in barns and fields are nothing new. There are millions of vehicles in this condition in the U.S. right now. It's a sad fate for any classic, no matter how rare and desirable. But fortunately enough, some get saved and make it back on the road. This 1962 Chevrolet Biscayne is one of those cars.
Introduced in 1958, the Biscayne was Chevrolet's main full-size automobile until 1975. From 1959, it was the least expensive model in the full-size range, slotting below the slightly costlier Bel Air and the top-of-the-line Impala and Caprice.
The Biscayne was quite popular at the time due to its low price, but it's nowhere near as desirable as the Impala nowadays. And that's mostly due to its lack of exterior trim and fancy interior features.
As a result, many Biscaynes have been abandoned in junkyards or left fully exposed to the elements in backyards. And it's a shame really because the Biscayne is just as elegant as the Impala overall, but that's how the classic car cookie crumbles.
While Impalas do get saved regularly, Biscaynes are usually used as donor cars. When they're lucky enough to not get crushed, that is. This 1962 Biscayne had a bit of extra luck and was rescued from the farm field it's been sitting on for more than 40 years.
Saved by YouTube's "IowaClassicCars," this four-door sedan was last tagged in 1969, which means it's been a whopping 43 years off the road as of 2022. And sadly enough, it was driven for only seven years before it was parked under clear skies, with no roof to protect it.
But even though it spent more than four decades out in the open, it's in surprisingly good condition. Yeah, some of the turquoise paint is gone, the front end shows some damage, and there are dents in the body, but it's a nice, all-original survivor that's definitely worth restoring.
If you're okay with not having a V8 under the hood, that is, because this Biscayne rocks an inline-six mill. Yes, the Blue Flame is far from spectacular at only 135 horsepower, but at least it's a numbers-matching unit. And amazingly enough, it comes back to life with just a bit of work.
Needless to say, this Biscayne is far from being road-worthy as is, but it's fantastic that the engine still runs and that the car itself is still in one piece after 43 years in a field. Check it out in the video below.
